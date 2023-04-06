PROMOTING PEACE, STABILITY

Ambassador Luc Véron of the European Union Delegation delivers his message during the 10th year of the EU Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Risk Mitigation Centres of Excellence Initiative Regional Secretariat for Southeast Asia on March 23 at the Bureau of Fire Protection National Headquarters in Quezon City.

The CBRN CoE seeks to promote peace, stability and conflict-prevention by reinforcing all-hazard security governance in EU partner-countries, following a voluntary and demand-driven approach.

PNA/Ben Briones