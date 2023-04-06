Prevent drowning by enrolling in Red Cross swimming, water safety courses

byClaudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
April 6, 2023
2 minute read
The World Health Organization said that more than 3,000 people in the Philippines die from drowning each year. Children, meanwhile, are at a significantly increased risk.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the month of April has the highest average number of deaths caused by drowning and submersion from 2006 to 2013.

With this, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) reminds the public to be vigilant. As such, the PRC is intensifying its Red Cross 143 (RC143) campaign which includes swimming and water safety courses as summer brings a higher risk of drowning.

The PRC also cited a study by Jonathan P. Guevara et. al. (2021), published online in the open-access research portal MDPI, which found that in the Philippines, children are at a greater risk of accidental drowning compared to adults.

PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon reiterated the importance of water safety to people in all age groups, but particularly for children, “Children are at a higher risk as drowning can happen quickly.”

“The best thing anyone can do to stay safe in the water is to learn how to swim,” Gordon said, adding that the PRC offers swimming and water safety courses that are suitable for all ages.

Gordon believes that water activities this summer can be safer if people are equipped with the knowledge and skills to become water competent.

“Please do not swim alone and be knowledgeable of the water environment and potential hazards such as currents and depth changes. Following basic water safety tips can keep you and your family safe whenever you are in the water,” said PRC Secretary General Dr. Gwendolyn Pang.

Gordon assured the public that the RC143 volunteers of each PRC chapter nationwide are also prepared to report and respond to drowning incidents in their coverage areas.

To know more about the Philippine Red Cross Water Safety Program, contact the nearest PRC Chapter or PRC Safety Services at (+63 2) 8790-2365 to 66, (+63 2) 8790-2300 loc. 933/934, or email them at safetytraining@redcross.org.ph.

Author
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco is a grant recipient and fellow of 2017 media fellowship program by Probe Media Foundation Inc. She is a graduate of Bachelor of Mass Communication from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM). After graduating in 2000 she immediately worked as a newspaper correspondent for Today Newspaper until 2005. Within those five years in Today Newspaper, she was assigned to cover the Eastern Police and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Rizal Province, and the Departments of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Tourism (DOT). In October of 2005, she became a correspondent for the Philippine Business Daily Mirror Publishing, Inc. She covers Health, Education, MMDA, the local government units in the eastern and southern portions of the metropolis, and Rizal Province.

