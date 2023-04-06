Poe issues reminders for Holy Week ‘exodus’

SEN. Grace Poe on Wednesday reminded vacationers hitting the road at the onset of the traditional Holy Week holiday to be sure “all systems should be in place,” as majority of travelers go out of town at the start of their mid-year vacation.

Citing the traditional surge of passengers in bus terminals, seaports and airports during this season has been a yearly occurrence, Poe, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Services, stressed, adding, “there is no excuse for concerned transportation bodies and private providers not to be prepared.”

The lawmaker lamented the hassles inflicted on paying travelers made to bear “overbooking, long queues for tickets, standing room only scenarios in buses, missing luggage and similar unfortunate incidents that should be timely remedied.”

Reminding concerned authorities, Poe reminded, “any violations on the rights of passengers will be dealt with by relevant laws and government regulations.”

At the same time, the senator advised “Lent gives the faithful a chance to reconnect, not only with God, but also with their families.”

Asserting that “many save money to travel to the province to spend the religious event with their loved ones,” Poe pointed out that transportation agencies should “ensure that our people’s journey will not bring suffering but comfort and safety.”