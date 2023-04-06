PHL’s tough choice: AUKUS or BRICS?

With the world’s banking system on edge with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and that of Credit Suisse, and the geopolitical crisis playing out in the Taiwan Strait, the Philippines faces a tough choice. Should it join BRICS, the emerging economic powerhouse or that of AUKUS? Will it thump with Australia, UK and the US the drums of war or embrace the potential of a new economic bloc.

This tough choice that the Philippines faces arises from the rising rhetoric in the West Philippine Sea as well as so-called incursions in the Taiwan Strait that now occupies the broadsheets of the West and the upcoming metamorphosis in the global arena with the combined powerhouse that is Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, whose aggregate trade figures surpass that of the G-7 countries—namely, Canada, Italy, France UK, Germany, Japan and the US.

The BRICS group now has would-be entrants Argentina and Iran, both of which applied to join the organization on June 27, 2022 and more countries are seen adding muscle to the new economic bloc. The Philippines has not yet indicated its intention and it may miss the boat towards the economic “stimulus” engendered by being part of BRICS.

In the case of the AUKUS, there is now talk of having an AUKUS Plus with Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and the Philippines. Here, it is worth noting the pronouncement from the DFA on AUKUS where the agency cited the support for “deeper regional cooperation and sustained economic vitality and resilience, which are essential to our national development and to the security of the region.”

DFA’s take that AUKUS will mean economic vigor for the country, however, misses a key point: the huge nuclear submarine deal that Australia made with the US that even went so far as to rescind its previous contract with France. The submarines do not engender economic growth, but frown on the peace dividends that accrue with war materiel being converted into plowshares of agri-growth.

With BRICS though, the country can immediately have low-priced energy, agriculture inputs and even increased trade and thus benefit from a lower inflation rate. After all, the reason for the rise in prices of commodities and services arose from the uptick in the price of oil.

Aside from this, increased tourist arrivals will come easy with the BRICS membership, especially with China telling its citizens to go explore the Philippines. This also goes true with that of Russia, which has economically grown after the Berlin Wall collapse.

The future for the Philippines lies in BRICS, the economic bloc seen surpassing that of the US and the European Community. The aggregate value of goods and services produced by the BRICS countries exceed that of the G-7. In 2021, the GDP of the BRICS countries at purchasing power parity surpassed the combined GDP of the G-7 at $46 trillion versus $44 trillion.

There is so much benefit for the country just by being a member of the new economic powerhouse. Actually, China alone can give the Philippines the kind of growth that it needs to be able to service its P12 trillion gargantuan debt following the Covid pandemic.

In a recent forum organized by Kamuning Bakery, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian told me that China is ready to buy all the fruits that the Filipino farmers can produce and that now includes durian, not just mangoes and bananas. That will mean huge economic benefits for the farmers in Mindanao, for starters and that is just China of the BRICS grouping.

In the case of Russia, it can sell lower-priced natural gas to the Philippines, especially with the looming depletion of the Malampaya gas field. Aside from this, Russian wheat will mean lower bread prices, and affordable fertilizers will mean increased agricultural productivity at less cost.

India can help us by bringing in lower-cost medicines while Brazil will be able to supply us with affordable beef. And with Iran coming in, that means low-priced gasoline that can be done on a government-to-government accord.

With these economic realities, hopefully, the Philippines will embark on a journey of cooperation, a meaningful economic link-up with BRICS and jettisoning its bias towards AUKUS. Peace, after all, calms empty stomachs.