PhilHealth reiterates filing days

STATE health insurer Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) reminded all its accredited health care providers that the filing of claims for reimbursements returns to the usual 60 calendar days from a patient’s discharge.

In a statement, the PhilHealth said that the return to the 60-day filing period will cover all claims for patients with admission date starting January 1, 2023.

The reminder was issued after the Declaration of State of Calamity due to Covid-19 ended in December 2022. Such consequently ended certain special privileges being granted to health care facilities during fortuitous events under PhilHealth Circular 2020-0007. One perk is the extended submission of claims from 60 calendar days to 120 calendar days.

With the said discontinuance of the “State of Calamity,” the 45-day limit and single period of confinement rule are also reinstated starting 2023 in accordance with PhilHealth Advisory 2023-0012.

“We urge all our partner hospitals to start submitting their claims within the usual 60 calendar days as provided for in Section 46, Rule II of Republic Act 7875, as amended by RA 9241 and RA 10606 as amended for their admitted patients starting January 1 of this year,” PhilHealth CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. was quoted in the statement as saying.

The state agency remains committed to process and pay the claims within the 60 day period as required under the law, Ledesma added.

The Philhealth chief also urged hospitals to coordinate with their respective PhilHealth Regional Offices to continue with reconciling claims data and for other assistance that they may need to best serve PhilHealth members and their families.

In 2022, PhilHealth recorded an average turn-around time of 29 days in paying claims. It also reported benefit payouts amounting to P129.6 billion as of December 31, 2022.