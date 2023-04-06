Pag-IBIG and penitence for MSMEs

Lenten Season, yes! It’s the Holy Week now for the Christians in this world. We might as well dwell on that in time and relate such “sacred” week to what we believed is related or relevant to the times for all intents and purposes.

I refer to the MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) that most of us, if not all, know comprise 99.5 percent of the country’s business enterprises. If anybody has a notion that it is the huge business empires of the Villars, Ayalas, Tans, Gokongweis, Razons and Sys, that is absolutely wrong. The taipan is a minute or a mere .5 percent of the entire commercial and trade organizations operating end-to-end across the Philippine archipelago or shall we say from Mavulis Island (Batanes province) to Pagasa Islands in the South.

Perhaps, if we include the underground businesses that you see in your neighborhood or anywhere you go, the share of big business could be less than .5 percent as we stated herein above. Don’t get me wrong folks, it’s not because The Bridge doesn’t mean that the taipans’ empire has less relevance in terms of providing employment and the taxes contributed by them to the national coffers.

We hear from all, especially from our legislators, repeatedly, chronically, on the importance of MSMEs to our people and the economy. However it’s like simply stereotype statements coming from so many officials of the land, the senators (The Bridge will identify next time these legislators) who decide on how much funds go to this and that department, agency and some GOCCs.

Their statements appear to be mainly for propaganda mileage or self-interests to generate favor every election that comes. They say this but do the other thing. Grrr.

At the Senate, while the Lower House voted without opposition to the P10-billion budget for SB Corporation, the amount was slashed to P7.5 billion under the Committee chaired by neophyte Sen. Mark Villar. We don’t know why he allowed that. Either he is too compromising for some consideration/s, isn’t supportive of MSMEs or is weak.

Do our senators really support the MSMEs as they keep mouthing it? That’s the question now presented, which they must answer in concrete terms.

Meantime, we strongly demand penitence by our senators, who deprived the MSMEs of vital funds—which is a denial of the opportunity to survive, restart a business and grow to steadfastly contribute to the economic progress of our people.

We will continue to dwell on this subject later. It’s penitence time and we hope that our senators will do exactly what they mouth and be remorseful, for our micro, small and medium enterprises nationwide.

Now, PAGIBIG is an ideal topic this week because the housing agency is able to show love and care for our homeless people, for families whose dream is having a roof over their heads of their own.

I refer to Pag-IBIG Fund, the housing agency, which was able to assist no less than 105,212 families secure new homes from its housing loan program. In terms of funding, the amount released for the new houses reached P117.85 billion. That’s huge, although more should have been in place if the complaints regarding too tedious and bureaucratic processes aren’t valid.

Pag-IBIG Fund was able to aid some 2.6 million individuals who applied for short-term loans because as we all know, we have been hit with several typhoons in the previous years.

The Bridge commends Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Acuzar and his CEO Manang Malen Acosta for a good job done.