The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has ordered public telecommunications entities (PTEs) to boost broadband connectivity for the Holy Week.

In a memorandum circular, NTC Commissioner Ella Blanca Lopez said ensuring the reliability and quality of Internet connection “with sufficient capacity” will “help ensure that user experience is maximized in places where the populace historically converges during the Holy Week break.”

Thus, the commission has ordered local telcos to “ensure that telecommunications services with increased and sufficient network capacity are available 24/7 in areas where people converge such as religious places.”

The agency also ordered telcos to assign sufficient technical personnel to attend to any disruption of service, which shall not “exceed accumulated one hour” between April 6 and April 10.

Likewise, the commission said telcos should also “swiftly” address complaints by “sufficiently manning their hotlines” and implement “other measures necessary” for a better user experience.

Aside from this, Lopez ordered NTC regional offices to provide assistance to the local governments and organizations during the observance of the Holy Week.

Lopez said regional directors are “directed to coordinate with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council [NDRRMC], Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils [LDRRMCs], Civic Action Groups [CAGs] and Amateur Radio Groups [ARGs] that will render HOLY WEEK 2023 public assistance operations within their respective areas of jurisdiction and extend assistance to the LGUs and NDRRMC.”

She likewise ordered all regional directors to determine any assistance that the NTC may provide, “such as issuance of temporary permits and licenses necessary to lend assistance and ensure the safety of our kababayans who will be traveling to various parts of the country.”

Regional directors are also required to enlist the assistance of radio, television and cable TV stations/operators for the proper and timely dissemination of related information.

“The Regional Offices are also directed to monitor the operations of the CAGs and ARGs in their areas of jurisdiction and submit an updated report to the undersigned. Lastly, all Regional Directors are also directed to observe strict health protocols to avoid transmission of coronavirus disease [Covid-19],” Lopez said.