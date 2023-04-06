Norway pitches-in to punctuate PHL’s plastic-pollution problem

THE Philippines owns the unenviable rank of being the world’s third-largest plastics polluter, with the City of Manila currently facing a growing plastic-waste problem.

With the Pasig River mostly affected by plastic pollution and a growing population using more single-use plastic products, the city is a major contributor to more than 11 million tons of plastic waste that flows into the ocean yearly.

Tackling the gargantuan plastic-waste dilemma, Norwegian organization TV-Aksjonen has launched the “Plastic Smart Cities TV-Aksjonen Project,” which calls for social entrepreneurs with scalable solutions across the plastic value chain to pilot in Manila. Supported by the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation, and World Wide Fund (WWF)-Norway, the project aims to achieve a 30-percent reduction in plastic-waste leakage into the environment by 2024.

In the program, social entrepreneurs will undergo a process of selection divided into three stages: For the first, WWF aims to generate a database of entrepreneurial solutions that are looking to scale in Manila. They should aim to address plastic pollution and engage local stakeholders, which include businesses, communities and the waste sector, among others. Registration will close on April 10.

In the second phase, registered solutions will be categorized into the following: (1) Closing the tap: Reduction in plastic waste generation; (2) Closing the loop: Segregation, redesign, reusing, recycling, and measures to lengthen the use of plastic items in the operations; and (3) Stopping plastic leakage: Collection, disposal of plastic waste, and measures to prevent plastic waste from ending up in nature.

Last stage of the call is where the shortlisted entrepreneurs pitch-in their solutions before a panel of judges for final selection.

The four-year project will fund the scaling of the solutions that will be selected for a maximum of one year starting in May 2023. For more details, interested parties may visit bit.ly/PSCManilaCall.