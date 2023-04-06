MBC explores biz growth tie up with Thai executives, officials

The Makati Business Club (MBC) has discussed points of collaborations with Thailand business officials and executives, including the possibility of arranging direct flights from Phuket to key Philippine destinations, such as Boracay and Palawan, to encourage wider tourism for both countries.

The MBC, likewise, said they discussed with Thai officials the expansion of Thai businesses in local telecommunications and agriculture.

These were the points of collaboration discussed on March 29 with the Embassy of Thailand in Makati City, MBC said.

MBC said Ambassador Tull Traisorat hosted MBC’s board of trustees along with a Thai business delegation of high-level representatives from companies such as Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) Philippines Corporation, SkyTowers Infra, Bangkok Bank, Italian-Thai Development, SCG Marketing, and Mariwasa and other embassy officials.

MBC Trustees present were Chairman Edgar O. Chua, Rizalina Mantaring, Jose Carlitos Cruz, Aris Alip, Manolito Tayag, and Executive Director Francisco Alcuaz Jr.

At a separate meeting with Thai officials, the business group said MBC Foreign Programs Manager Trisha Teope met with Federation of Thai Industries’ Director-General Jumrud Sawangsamud at the Federation’s office in Bangkok, Thailand to discuss collaboration between the two organizations, including the areas of manufacturing, Industry 4.0, Agriculture, and Circular Economy, among others.

At a roundtable conference with Thai business leaders and Philippine economic managers and officials in Bangkok, Thailand last November 2022, Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries said they are ready to support investing in food security, infrastructure, transportation, and promoting tourism with the Philippines to enhance the business sector for mutual expansion between the two countries in the future.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) President George T. Barcelon also noted then that Thai firms are keen on investing in energy and telecommunications, which he said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. mentioned during his meetings with Thai businesses.

Meanwhile, according to a BusinessMirror story, Thailand Week 2023 took place last March 30 to April 2,2023 in Manila to showcase various quality Thai products ranging from food and beverage, health and beauty products, household products, fashion and lifestyle, gems and jewelry, and many more.

The trade show aimed to promote Thai products to potential customers and enhance the competitiveness of Thai products in the Philippine market.

In return, Filipino businessmen can leverage the opportunities to explore marketable and competitive products from Thailand.

“This year, Thailand Week 2023 will comprise 80 Thai and Philippine companies to exhibit high-quality and new products at reasonable prices. We also offer an even greater business platform where our Thai exporters and Philippine importers could engage and effectively interact with one another through our business matching activity,” Janthana Chotimunee, Director of Thai Trade Center Manila said.