Lenders issue branch operation advisories

ALL branches of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and Security Bank Corp. (SECB) would be closed during the long holiday beginning April 6 until April 10, the lenders announced last Wednesday. The Philippine National Bank (PNB), meanwhile, would maintain operations of select branches during these days.

In a statement, SECB said all its branches nationwide will be closed on April 6 (Thursday), April 7, (Friday) and April 10, 2023, (Monday) in observance of Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and the Day of Valor, per Malacañang Proclamation 90. SECB said assistance could be provided through its customer service hotline at (02) 8887-9188. SECB could also be reached via the following: customercontact@securitybank.com.ph (for credit cards) and customercare@securitybank.com.ph (other bank-related concerns).

BPI also advised that all its branches will be closed from April 6 to April 8 in observance of Holy Week and also on April 10 (Monday) in commemoration of the Day of Valor. BPI said its branch operations will resume on April 11 (Tuesday). The lender said its mobile and digital banking channels, automated teller machines (ATMs) and Cash Accept Machines (CAMs) will remain available for banking needs.

Meanwhile, PNB said its branches at Terminals 1 to 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport would be open on April 6 (Maundy Thursday), April 8 (Black Saturday) and April 9 (Easter Sunday). All PNB branches would be closed on April 7 (Good Friday), the lender said.

However, most branches of the PNB would be open on April 10: around 50 or so in Metro Manila; 60 or so in Luzon; 30 or so in Visayas; and 24 or so in Mindanao, the lender revealed at its web site.