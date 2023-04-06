Leading an enviable lifestyle at Sta. Lucia’s lakeside communities

There’s something about water that easily calms us. Whether you’re looking out to the placid, crystal-clear seas, or taking a refreshing dip at a lake, it always feels so soothing and dreamy.

And there’s science behind this. Medical experts have proven the physical and cognitive effects of water, noting that living near nature—bodies of water in particular—can lead to improved health, well-being and productivity. Water is also said to induce a meditative state, enabling you to feel calmer, more relaxed.

This is perhaps why many are drawn to lakeside communities, for example, especially during the pandemic. Now, more than ever, people have a renewed appreciation for such communities, owing to the wealth of benefits they can offer for one’s wellness.

Take, for instance, the lakeside communities of Sta. Lucia Land Inc. In these neighborhoods, the man-made lakes served as the centerpiece, offering views that are refreshing and picturesque, as well as open spaces, greenery and fresh air.

“We have long been in the business of building lake communities as we believe in the enormous benefits it brings to the community and the residents. There’s something about the lakes that we build that allow our residents to live a more relaxed and less stressful lifestyle,” explained Sta. Lucia Land Inc. President Exequiel Robles.

“The appreciation for lakeside developments, which provide generous open spaces and access to nature, became more apparent during the pandemic. Residents wanted that extra space that allowed them to move freely without having to worry about their health. Also, having access to nature helped many maintain their mental and emotional well-being,” he added.

If you’re considering to invest in a beautiful lakeside community, look no further. Here are some of Sta. Lucia’s lakeside communities that do not only offer a smart, practical investment but also help you achieve that much sought work-life balance.

Marbella Lake Residences

This is Sta. Lucia’s latest lake community development that is strategically located in Victoria, Laguna. As with its previous lakeside developments, Marbella Lake Residences strikes a balance between nature and modernity and affords residents unparalleled serenity and privacy.

Marbella Lake Residences makes one fully appreciate the beauty and relaxing vibe of the outdoors. As a masterplanned community that features well-thought-out amenities, Marbella Lake Residences features a man-made lake and the iconic lighthouse serving as the perfect centerpiece, a distinct visual landmark you can’t get anywhere else. It also has a community clubhouse, a sports clubhouse, and a paradise island complete with a swimming pool.

The Lake at St. Charbel

The Lake at St. Charbel in Dasmariñas, Cavite offers an idyllic sanctuary within a highly-urbanized city. Set to rise within St. Charbel South Executive Village, it features a picturesque property dotted with breathtaking vistas which help bring a sense of tranquility for residents.

This Sta. Lucia lakeside development is aimed at creating a balance so you can have that much-deserved downtime to clear your mind and rejuvenate your body.

La Alegria

Another Sta. Lucia lakeside community is La Alegria, which is located in the City of Silay in Negros Occidental. This 67-ha masterplanned lake residential community aims to mix history with modern-day innovations.

But what makes La Alegria quite unique in the province is its man-made lake called Lake Aurora, a lighthouse, and Paradise Island, which will have its own pool, gazebo, and picnic area. This is the perfect opportunity to lead an enviable lifestyle in a beautiful lakeside community that offers the healing, rejuvenating effects of nature and water.