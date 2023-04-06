Kudos to DOTr and MARINA

byBusinessMirror Editorial
April 6, 2023
3 minute read
Editorial
Experience is the teacher of all things. Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista’s experience in crisis management as former PAL president came in handy when he assumed the post as DOTr chief in June 2022. Among the many challenges he has to face, the threat to the livelihood of more than 400,000 Filipino seafarers needed urgent action. An audit conducted by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) indicated that the Philippines has not been complying with international maritime safety standards.

Bautista worked closely behind the scenes with the Maritime Industry Authority, a DOTr attached agency, to adequately address many of EMSA’s findings. The transport chief noted MARINA’s relentless efforts with other stakeholders to address the findings in the EMSA final inspection and the European Commission’s assessment report. These efforts to upgrade our seafarer training to comply with global regulations also served to accelerate reforms in the country’s maritime sector, which became the foundation for the country’s updated maritime blueprint.

The hard work paid a handsome dividend in the form of a positive decision by the European Commission. Bautista never expected to be the one to deliver the good news to the manning sector that the EC decided to continue accepting Philippine maritime training certificates, thus securing the jobs of all Filipino seafarers working in EU-flagged vessels.

“We are deeply elated by this decision, confirming we have adequately addressed many of the findings of the European Maritime Safety Agency. This milestone development in the Philippine maritime industry augurs well for the future of Filipino seafarers who comprise the world’s largest maritime labor,” Bautista said.

The transport chief also thanked EC’s offer of technical assistance to further improve the implementation and oversight of minimum education, training and certification requirements as well as the living and working conditions of Filipino seafarers.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople commended the DOTr secretary for his work towards accelerating reforms in the maritime sector. She said the decision of the European Union to continually recognize certificates issued by the Philippines to seamen averted a crisis that could lead to the loss of jobs of 50,000 Filipino seafarers. “With this decision, a crisis of monumental proportions has just been averted,” Ople said.

The EC Directorate for Mobility and Transport has listed the areas that the Philippines still need to improve on: Monitoring, supervision and evaluation of training and assessment; Examination and assessment of competence; Program and course design and approval; Availability and use of training facilities and simulators; On-board training; and Issue, revalidation and registration of certificates and endorsements. Of these six areas of deficiencies, the EC said monitoring, supervision and evaluation of training and assessment is the “most critical.”

In the global seafaring industry, Filipinos are the most preferred workers because of our innate character, good training, English proficiency, and ability to easily adapt and learn. Our seafarers contribute an average of P376.12 billion a year to the Philippine economy. But we can only preserve our position as manning capital of the world by steadily producing world-class and globally competitive seafarers. Let’s show the world that the Philippines can meet and comply with its international commitments. The best way to do this is to leave no doubt that we have completely and satisfactorily addressed all the hanging issues raised by the EC.

Total
Author
BusinessMirror Editorial

