Justice dept indicts one of alleged masterminds in Degamo slay case

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday ordered the indictment of one of the alleged masterminds in the gruesome killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others last March 4.

Ordered to be indicted was Marvin Miranda, a military reservist who was earlier tagged by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla as the “casting director” in the plot to assassinate Degamo.

Miranda, according to Remulla, was the one who allegedly recruited people to carry out the plan to kill Degamo.

He was also identified as a long-time bodyguard of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves, who has been tagged by Remulla as the “executive producer” in the Degamo slay case.

“The state prosecutors found that Miranda conspired in the commission of the crimes and recommended his indictment…,” the justice department said.

The DOJ said the state prosecutors would be amending the information previously filed in court against the other suspects in the Degamo killing to include Miranda as one of the accused.

With Miranda’s indictment, all of the 11 suspects in custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have now been charged and facing trial for nine counts of murder, 13 counts of frustrated murder for the victims who sustained serious injuries and three or four counts of attempted murder for the victims who sustained non-fatal injuries.

The other suspect who were previously charged were Joric Labrador, Joven Javier, Banjie Rodriguez, Osmundo Rivero, Rogelio Antipolo, Eulogio Gonyon, John Louie Gonyon, Rommel Pattaguan, Winrich Isturis and Dahniel Lora.

Following Miranda’s indictment, Remulla said: “The case is 99 percent finished. Following the arrest of Marvin Miranda, I can tell you that it is only a matter of time before we can put this to bed.”

DOJ spokesman Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said the filing of charges against Teves would happen “very soon,” noting the existence of evidence that would link him to the crime.

“Very soon, but I cannot say the exact date because the priority here is the quality of the case [that will be filed],” Clavano said.

Teves, who has denied any involvement in the Degamo killing, went to the United States last February 28 to undergo stem cell treatment and was supposed to return to the country on March 9.

However, Teves expressed apprehensions to return to the country due to alleged threats to his life.

This prompted the House of Representative to impose a 60-day suspension against him due to his failure to comply with the ultimatum for his return.

Teves was given two deadlines to report to the House, the first deadline was on March 15 and then a 24-hour ultimatum issued last March 20.