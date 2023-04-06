Jollibee to acquire majority stake in HK franchise holder

Fastfood giant Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) on Wednesday said it will purchase a majority stake in Meko Holdings Ltd., the Jollibee brand’s master franchisee in Hong Kong, in its bid to boost sales.

Golden Plate Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary of Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd., will acquire shares from the shareholders of Meko for a total of 60 percent ownership equivalent to $16.08 million, subject to adjustments.

The remaining 40 percent will continue to be owned by the current shareholders of Meko, the company said.

“The share purchase agreement and shareholders’ agreement are expected to be signed by the parties on April 5, 2023, subject to fulfillment of agreed closing conditions,” Jollibee said in its disclosure.

“Hong Kong is an important market for Jollibee and an important part of JFC China’s strategy to elevate the Jollibee brand in a general population or mainstream market. Hong Kong is renowned for its relationship with a vast variety of food and attracts both a strong base of local consumers and tourists.”

At the end of February, the company operated 6,506 stores worldwide, about half in the Philippines at 3,281 and the other half international at 3,225). It has 501 stores in China, 385 in North America, 640 with SuperFoods mainly in Vietnam, 1,079 with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) and 287 with Milksha.

Its largest brands by store outlets worldwide are Jollibee with 1,594; CBTL, 1,079; Chowking, 613; Mang Inasal, 571; and Highlands Coffee, 610.

Jollibee said its net income last year hit P7.55 billion, a 26-percent rise from the previous year’s P5.5 billion, despite weaker fourth quarter profits.

For the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, however, its income plunged by 90 percent to P320 million from the previous year’s P3.28 billion due to due to provisions to curtail non-priority brands and increased spending.

Consolidated revenues grew by 36 percent for the quarter to P61.54 billion from P45 billion in the previous year and 38 percent for the entire 2022 to P211.9 billion from P153.57 billion in the previous year.

Systemwide sales, a measure of all sales to consumers, both from company owned and franchised stores, grew by 38 percent in the fourth quarter to P85.94 billion from the previous P62.03 billion. For the entire 2022, its systemwide sales grew 40 percent to P296.82 billion from the previous P211.71 billion.