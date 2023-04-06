Honda Philippines welcomes new country head

HONDA Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) recently held a leadership turnover ceremony to introduce its new president. In a ceremonial event held at the Crimson Hotel in Alabang, new company president Rie Miyake succeeded outgoing president Masahiko Nakamura, who will assume a new post in Honda Cars Korea.

Miyake held management posts at Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Headquarters in Japan, including overseas assignments in North and South American markets. Through the years, she gained expertise in automobile sales, parts export, logistics, and business planning operations. She oversaw the Export Planning Department of Honda’s global automobile business most recently.

New HCPI president Rie Miyake.

Moreover, the new HCPI president will be the key to Honda’s business expansion, particularly in steering the company towards carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities. One of Honda’s long-term goals is to achieve 100 percent electrification of automobiles by 2040.

“As we embark on this fresh journey, I want to assure you – the times may have changed so much, but Honda’s commitment to the power of dreams has only grown through the years. Please watch out for new technologies to be launched very soon, including e:HEV hybrid electric vehicle that doesn’t just have a hybrid emblem; it truly delivers. We will also continue to improve our sales and after-sales operations to give our customers more joy throughout their vehicle ownership,” said Miyake.

The ceremony also allowed the outgoing president to show his gratitude for the support he received. Nakamura also expressed his confidence that Miyake’s leadership will further drive the company to achieve higher growth and success.

For his part, Nakamura expressed his gratitude and continued support to HCPI. “The past three years have been challenging, but we also learned so many things. What I will remember more is how we all worked together and came out better than before. I am thankful for the dedication of Honda Associates and our business partners. We will continue to improve, keeping in mind our purpose,” he said.

DOST partnership

Meanwhile, HCPI also announced its partnership with the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) in an innovation competition for young Filipinos in Senior High School.

The program “imake.wemake:create.innovate.collaborate” fosters creative and innovative thinking among students by enabling them to solve problems of their respective communities or achieve a particular purpose using critical thinking, experimentation, risk analysis, engineering, and technical skills. This year’s contest gathered 89 project proposals from public and private high schools all over the Philippines, the most significant number of submissions received since the program started in 2017.

The recent MOA signing between DOST-SEI, HCPI, and fellow program partners C&E Publishing, Inc. and Gokongwei Brothers Foundation occurred at the Sequoia Hotel, Manila Bay, in Parañz aque. On the same day, finalists of 20 school teams also began their five-day Technical Training, Workshop, and Mentoring. DOST-SEI Director Dr. Josette T. Biyo expressed her gratitude to the partners investing in young Filipino innovators. “I believe that through our partnership, more doors of opportunities will be opened, and more young people will be primed to become scientists and innovators—creating and collaborating for a better future.”

Notably, the “imake.wemake” innovation competition empowers schools and universities to build communities of learners who also value resource and knowledge sharing and a dynamic and collaborative approach towards creating solutions. Through the partnership, three schools, to be selected by a distinguished Board of Judges, will each receive a Youth Innovation cash grant of PhP 200,000. After a 90-day build period, finalists would design, build, and complete their working prototype, including test deployment in their chosen community.

“Honda Cars is honored to be a part of the “imake.wemake” program. What you are doing here truly resonates with us. As the students use their creative energies and smart ideas to craft solutions to many of society’s problems, Honda, the Power of Dreams, is unwavering about greater value through superior safety and environmental performance. We appreciate how this program promotes the application of science and technology in creating solutions and pursuing big dreams,” said HCPI vice president Atty. Louie Soriano.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino, Honda Philippines





