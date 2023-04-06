Govt banks on science to tame food inflation

The Inter-Agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook (IAC-IMO) said it will rely on science to enable the government to beef up domestic food supply and fight inflation.

Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno, co-chair of the IAC-IMO, said the advisory body is in close coordination with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and the Department of Science and Technology’s Advanced Science and Technology Institute (DOST-ASTI).

“We want to introduce science into decision making and that’s what we’re going to do,” Diokno said.

He noted that there are a number of frameworks and tools that use satellite imagery to analyze the demand and supply of key commodities.

The first tool is the Philippine Rice Information System (PRiSM), which is an operational system for nationwide rice monitoring that identifies the scale and magnitude of production gaps in rice.

With the use of Earth observation technologies, crop growth simulation models, and information technology, PRiSM provides timely information on rice area; start of season maps or planting dates; yield estimates, mid-season forecast, and end of season yields; and extent of area affected by flood or drought.

The project is already institutionalized and housed within the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice).

The second tool is the Project Smarter Approaches to Reinvigorate Agriculture as an Industry (SARAI) in the Philippines—an action-research program that provides agricultural stakeholders with site-specific advisories to mitigate climate risks.

“Project SARAI provides in-season crop forecasts and yield estimates; assessment of droughts and availability of rainfall; and crop advisories on how to maximize crop growth while addressing potential pest or disease problems,” Diokno said.

Finally, the Data Analytics Technologies and Operation Services for Space Data (DATOS) project developed by the DOST-ASTI uses remote sensing, space technology, and data science applications to support critical activities on disaster mitigation, analysis, and advice.

PhilSA also uses satellites for disaster risk management, defense and security, and planning and econometrics.

“We need to increase production domestically and we need to increase productivity in agriculture because if we compare our agricultural output with other countries, we are way behind,” Diokno said.

He said the IAC-IMO will continue to hold technical level meetings throughout April to assess the drivers of food and non-food inflation and recommend policies to mitigate the impact of inflationary pressures.

The principals-level IAC-IMO is scheduled to meet by end-April, while the first Economic Development Group (EDG) meeting will be conducted on April 26.

The creation of the IAC-IMO was approved in a sectoral meeting on March 7 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a proactive measure to fight inflation.

It serves as an advisory body to the EDG on measures that will keep inflation, particularly on food and energy, within the government’s target range.

The committee is in charge of closely monitoring the main drivers of inflation, assessing the supply and demand of essential food commodities, monitoring external and internal shocks, facilitating data-sharing among concerned agencies, and providing timely recommendations to curb price spikes.

It also regularly monitors data such as farmgate, wholesale, and retail prices; volume of local production and area harvested/planted; stocks inventory; sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance issuances and actual import arrivals; geospatial, climate, and satellite data; and damage and losses due to calamities and disasters, which are necessary to assess food prices and the supply-demand situation.

