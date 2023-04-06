Globe’s climate action gets nod of CDP

Globe Telecom, Inc. has maintained its score of B in the 2022 CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, as it continues to implement intelligent monitoring systems for energy efficiency and climate action.

Achieving a score of B indicates that a company is able to provide evidence of its environmental management processes in addressing relevant risks in its operations and in reducing the company’s impact to the environment.

“We are committed to driving energy efficiency in our operations and reducing our carbon footprint through various programs and initiatives. The implementation of intelligent monitoring systems is an important part of this effort, and we are pleased to see the positive impact that they bring to our business and the planet,” Globe Head of Network Solutions Gerard Ortines said in a statement.

Environment, social and corporate governance (ESG) ratings have become a standard assessment tool used by investors to measure a company’s sustainability performance, on top of its financial performance. Acquiring good ESG ratings indicates that ESG-linked risks of the company are being managed, which improves investor confidence and overall brand value for customers.

One key aspect of Globe’s climate action strategy is the implementation of intelligent monitoring systems to support energy efficiency efforts. By increasing energy efficiency and optimizing the network’s capabilities, energy requirements are reduced, which means a reduction in carbon emissions from electricity consumption. Globe said it has deployed a Remote Monitoring System (RMS) for its cell sites and a Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) in its core facilities.

The RMS allows for the remote monitoring and control of on-site equipment and energy usage on a 24/7 basis, enabling Globe to drive operational energy efficiency. The system also reduces the need for manual on-site monitoring, effectively reducing emissions from vehicle fuel consumption.

The CMMS, meanwhile, is an online digital hub converging the company’s core network operations and processes into one central platform. It provides synergies of the relevant inventories, reports, and analytics necessary to gain better and more conclusive operational performance and service insights.

Globe also implements Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) to automate the monitoring of energy consumption and improve data center design. The system provides real-time monitoring of temperature and humidity conditions, as well as AC and DC power readings, allowing for efficient and automated monitoring of facility data.