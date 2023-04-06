Foodpanda ties up with co-op

Foodpanda said it has partnered with Online Food Vendors Marketing Cooperative (OFVMC) to boost the assistance provided to Filipino entrepreneurs so they can gain a wider audience in the online marketplace.

Foodpanda Philippines Finance Director Leopoldo De Castro Jr. said platforms like Foodpanda enable micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to achieve sustainable growth by having a wider reach while making their operations more efficient.

“Even beyond the new normal, there are still plenty of benefits that MSMEs can enjoy by getting access to digital platforms, including increased productivity, improved profitability, and reduced operational costs,” De Castro said in a statement.

However, he said transitioning to digital platforms might be challenging for these small merchants. De Castro said Foodpanda and OFVMC will help the MSMEs navigate through the transition.

“For businesses which are just start-ups, joining the cooperative will encourage member contribution and shared responsibility, not to mention the opportunity to earn interest in their share capital and expand their network in the industry as businesses.”

Republic Act 9520, also known as the Philippine Cooperative Code of 2008, noted that the creation and formation of cooperatives will promote the attainment of economic development.

While different types of cooperatives exist in the country, Foodpanda said OFVMC focuses on online food vendors.

“Its goal is to assist micro and small entrepreneurs seeking to reach a wider market while offering educational seminars beneficial to running their business operations and other privileges given to official members.”