Fish prices will remain stable despite spike in demand–BFAR

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) again assured the public that fish prices for the rest of the Holy Week would remain stable despite the increase in demand.

Based on the latest monitoring report of the attached agency of the Department of Agriculture, BFAR Spokesperson Nazario Briguera said marine commodities, such as galunggong, bangus and tilapia, are “abundant” in retail and wholesale markets in Metro Manila.

“Our countrymen who will abstain from eating meat this Holy Week have nothing to worry about because of sufficient fish supply in our ports and markets,” he said, allaying fears of a supply shortage following the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro.

A predominantly Catholic nation, the Philippines will observe this year’s Holy Week from April 2 to 9, when most Filipinos abstain from eating meat and opt for seafood.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority has showed that fish production in Oriental Mindoro in 2022 was estimated at 3,119 metric tons (MT), which accounted for some 0.07 percent of the country’s overall fish production of 4.33 million MT that year.

While BFAR is not downplaying the impact of the unprecedented oil spill in the country’s marine resources, the agency said it remains confident that other fishing grounds will continue to meet the public demand, the agency official said.

“We neither expect a shortage nor a sudden jump in prices of fish on a national scale. Relief and livelihood assistance and various government interventions have been in place to contain the situation in Oriental Mindoro. The DA-BFAR launched various programs to address the needs of fisherfolk affected by the oil spill,” Briguera said.

Based on the latest price monitoring of the agency, fish prices range from P120 to P240 per kilo.

Local fresh galunggong are priced at P140 and P240 per kilo in wholesale and retail markets, respectively. Imported-frozen galunggong costs around P130 per kilo.

Moreover, bangus prices range from P130 to P160 per kilo, while tilapia is priced at P120 to P150.

Price change might be influenced by the source area of the commodity, according to BFAR.

“The DA-BFAR has been taking measures to ensure fish sufficiency in our country. We are hoping for a solemn and peaceful Holy Week this year,” Briguera said.