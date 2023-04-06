FAO trains spotlight on bioeconomy to meet extra demand for agri goods

The global demand for food and non-food agricultural projects could increase by up to 56 percent as world population is predicted to grow close to 10 billion people by 2050, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

FAO said a circular and sustainable economy offers systemic solutions to address these challenges. Director-General Qu Dongyu said bioeconomy is a current FAO strategic priority to reduce waste and pollution, as it values and promotes responsible production and consumption of renewable natural resources, contributing to climate action, biodiversity conservation and ecosystems restoration.

“To meet this extra demand for agricultural outputs, including food, fiber, fuel and fodder, in an equitable and sustainable way…. We must produce and consume in a more sustainable and healthier manner, with fewer inputs,” Qu said during a recent high-level event to commemorate the first-ever International Day of Zero Waste.

“For example, waste and residues along agrifood systems can be turned into beneficial products such as biomaterials, biochemicals, biopharmaceuticals, and bioenergy. In the bioeconomy, there is no such thing as waste.”

FAO estimated that more than 13 percent of global food production is lost between the production and wholesale stages of the supply chain. Furthermore, global data indicates that an additional 17 percent is wasted at the retail, food service, and consumer stages. Food quality is also compromised throughout the entire supply chain.

These losses occur while over 800 million people are undernourished and almost 3.1 billion cannot afford a healthy diet.

Moreover, food loss and waste contribute to 8 percent to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The FAO chief warned the 193 members of the UN General Assembly that wasting food and non-food agricultural products, as well as inputs like plastics, puts unnecessary pressure on the environment.

“It essentially means that we have wasted land and water resources, we have created pollution and we have emitted greenhouse gases with no purpose.”

Qu urged world leaders to identify the hotspots where losses and waste occur and to urgently address the inefficiencies and inequalities in global agrifood systems to make them more efficient, more inclusive, more resilient and more sustainable.

“Reducing losses and waste will not only contribute to our environment, but increase the availability of fruits and vegetables, and improve access to healthy diets.”