ERC and DUs ink data sharing agreement on implementation of ‘lifeline rate’ plan

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and distribution utilities (DUs) have signed a Data Sharing Agreement (DSA) to determine who among the latter’s customers are qualified to be included in the government’s “lifeline rate” program.

The DSA is in relation to ERC’s release of the lists of their Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in connection with the implementation of the said program.

Pursuant to the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11552 (RA 11552), otherwise known as “An Act Extending and Enhancing the Implementation of the Lifeline Rate, Amending for the Purpose Section 73 of Republic Act No. 9136,” or the “Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, As Amended by Republic Act No. 10150,” the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) shall issue a certified list of 4Ps beneficiaries and shall provide a copy thereof to the Department of Energy (DOE) and the ERC.

The certified list shall then be the basis for determining qualifications of consumers who can avail of the lifeline rate.

The ERC assured that there are safeguards put in place and controls for data privacy and security as information is shared among the parties involved in the program.

“The Commission is honored to usher the progression of Republic Act No. 11552 since its effectivity last year. Considering the current state of our electricity rates, particularly generation rates, we look forward to the immediate realization of the objectives of the law and achieve a more equitable implementation of the lifeline subsidy, particularly to those living below the poverty threshold level,” said ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta.

Present during the signing were senior management officers and Data Privacy Officers (DPOs) from Angeles Electric Corp. (AEC), Bohol Light Co. Inc. (BLCI), Cabanatuan Electric Corp. (CELCOR), Cotabato Light and Power Company (CLPC), Dagupan Electric Corp. (DECORP), Davao Light and Power Co. (DLPC), Ibaan Electric Corporation (IEC), La Union Electric Company Inc. (LUECO), Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), Olongapo Electricity Distribution Company Inc. (OEDC), San Fernando Electric Light & Power Company (SFELAPCO) and Visayan Electric Company (VECO).

The other day, the ERC released the limit for this year’s installed generating capacity (IGC) that a power firm can own or acquire on a national and per grid basis to avoid monopoly in the power sector.

Under Republic Act No. 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA), “No company or related group own, operate or control more than 30 percent of the IGC of a grid and/or 25 percent of the national IGC.”

The ERC sets the IGC annually and may be adjusted as necessary based on the maximum capacity of generation facilities.

The country’s IGC increased this year to 25,471,037 million kilowatts (kW), up from 24.65 million kW in 2022. The ERC then made the necessary cap adjustments to reflect the increase in power generating capacity.

On a nationwide basis, the ERC raised the cap to 6.37 million kW this year from 6.16 million kW last year, equivalent to 25 percent of the installed capacity of the national grid.

On a per grid basis, Luzon’s IGC went up to 17.8 million kW from 17.08 million kW last year. As such, Luzon’s grid IGC cap also increased to 5.34 million kW from 4.79 million.

Visayas grid’s capacity increased to 3.46 million kW from 3.37 million kW. Consequently, the grid’s IGC limit was adjusted to 1.04 million kW from 1.01 million kW.

The Mindanao grid’s IGC stood at 4.22 million kW, unchanged from the previous year. This led to 1.26 million kW IGC limit, same from last year’s figures.

The installed generation capacity limits for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao represent 30 percent of the total installed capacity in each grid, or the market share limitations, as per ERC.

“The ERC is mindful of its role in promoting market competition, encouraging market development, and in discouraging abuse of market power and any anti-competitive behavior in order to ensure a level playing field particularly in the generation sector.

The IGC serves as our baseline in determining the existence of a breach in the market share limit of any market participant,” Dimalanta said.

The ERC sets the annual adjustment on the capacity limits for power generation companies in terms of output and market share until March 15 of every year.