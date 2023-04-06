ENVOY AND LYCEANS

byBusinessMirror
April 6, 2023
The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila and the Norwegian Training Center visited Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, where 40 scholars had a “meet-and-greet”’ with Ambassador Christian Lyster (right).

