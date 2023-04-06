Editorial Cartoon April 06-07, 2023

Image credits: Jimbo Albano
Kudos to DOTr and MARINA
Experience is the teacher of all things. Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista’s experience in crisis management as former PAL president came in handy when he assumed the post as DOTr chief in June 2022. Among the many challenges he has to face, the threat to the livelihood of more than 400,000 Filipino seafarers needed urgent action. An audit conducted by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) indicated that the Philippines has not been complying with international maritime safety standards.