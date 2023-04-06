Editorial Cartoon April 06-07, 2023

Cancer continues to be among the leading causes of death in the Philippines. Based on preliminary data provided by the Philippine Statistics Authority, cancer was the third leading cause of death among Filipinos from January to May of 2022—representing a 9.8 percent share just behind ischaemic heart diseases (18.6%) and cerebrovascular diseases (10.4%). The Philippine data is not far off from the global average. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people every year. Cardiovascular diseases account for most of the NCD deaths or 17.9 million people annually, followed by cancers at 9.3 million people, and chronic respiratory diseases at 4.1 million people.