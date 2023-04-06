DND, AFP: New EDCA sites to boost defense, disaster response

The Department of National Defense (DND) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcomed the addition of four sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the United States, noting that the move would further boost the country’s capabilities to protect its national interests as well as contribute to collective defense in the region.

The designation of Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta. Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo, Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela and Balabac Island in Palawan as additional EDCA Agreed Locations followed the announcement by DND Officer-in-Charge Carlito Galvez Jr. and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III in February 2023 on the addition of four new locations for projects under EDCA.

“Aside from enhancing our posturing of forces to address both external and internal security threats and challenges, we expect the construction of facilities and infrastructure upgrades to further help us ensure the welfare of our people,” Galvez said.

“Our Armed Forces’ strengthened presence in the new locations, especially along our eastern and western seaboards, will enable our troops to quickly respond to distress calls, and protect our fishermen’s rights and livelihood to fish in our waters,” he added.

According to the DND and the AFP, the implementation of projects under EDCA are aligned with the Philippine efforts to modernize its alliance with the US to respond effectively to future security challenges, including disasters, humanitarian assistance and climate change.

“The new EDCA sites will not just strengthen the AFP’s capability to protect the people and the state but it will also boost the disaster response capability of the country,” said AFP Chief of Staff General Andres Centino.

“We shall be closely coordinating with our counterparts in the United States Armed Forces for the realization of these objectives,” he added.

Galvez said that the country will continue to pursue efforts with the US and other like-minded countries towards “collective defense in order to maintain peace, freedom of movement, and prosperity.”

“Accelerated implementation of EDCA, including the addition of Agreed Locations, also aims to protect the busy sea lanes of commerce along the West Philippine Sea, and our national interests along the eastern side and the Philippine Rise,” Galvez said.

Additionally, EDCA projects are also seen to benefit the Philippines economically through the provision of jobs and other economic opportunities in the construction activities in the Agreed Locations and procurement of local goods and supplies by the US military and personnel.

Meanwhile, the DND has reaffirmed its commitment in advancing the Filipino veterans’ welfare and well-being during the wreath laying ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Wednesday.

Galvez said that he is profoundly grateful to the veteran leaders and support institutions, partner organizations, as well as the youth sector for their participation in honoring the memory of the Filipino patriots.

“Napakahalaga ng sama-sama nating pagbabalik-tanaw sa mga naiambag ng ating mga beterano sa ating natatanging kasaysayan, kasalukuyan at kinabukasan,” Galvez said.

The ceremony is one of the commemorative events for this year’s Philippine Veterans Week, headed by the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office.

With the theme, “Kagitingan ng mga beterano, pundasyon ng nagkakaisang Pilipino,” the commemoration calls for unity and solidarity, as Filipinos are reminded of the value of working together and sharing in the burdens of our people.

Galvez noted that one of the department’s legislative priorities is the bill seeking to create the Philippine Veterans Authority by integrating the functions of agencies mandated to serve veterans such as PVAO, the Philippine Veterans Assistance Commission, and the board of trustees of the veterans of World War II.

