The excitement and jubilation about all the trade agreements being formed with China that signal the long awaited “Death of the Dollar” once again shows the need to see things in historical perspective to understand the “why.”

While I sincerely hope that world leaders are not lizard-people in human form, the world is being moved by commanding forces unknown and unseen by the average person.

From the Federal Reserve: “The Bretton Woods Agreement was negotiated in July 1944 by delegates from 44 countries at the United Nations Monetary and Financial Conference held in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. Under the Bretton Woods System, gold was the basis for the US dollar and other currencies were pegged to the US dollar’s value.

The Bretton Woods System effectively came to an end in the 1971 when President Nixon announced that “the US would no longer exchange gold for US currency.”

Those 80 words explain everything that is happening today. Here is the “why.”

On June 6, 1944, D-Day, the allies landed on the beaches of Normandy. The Battle of the Philippine Sea (June 19–20, 1944) eliminated the Japanese Navy’s ability for carrier actions. On June 22, the Soviets launched an offensive in Belarus almost completely destroying the German Army Group Centre that had invaded the USSR. By the time the Bretton Woods Conference began on July 1, 1944 with 730 delegates from all 44 allied nations, World War Two was effectively concluded.

Note this. The US, which controlled two-thirds of the world’s gold, insisted that the Bretton Woods system rest on both gold and the US dollar. “Without us, you would all be speaking German or Japanese. We won the war. We hold the gold. You will now use the American Dollar.”

Note also of incredible significance, the USSR attended the conference but declined to ratify the agreements, charging that the institutions created at Bretton Woods (the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank) were “branches of Wall Street.”

Eventually, those 44 nations—minus the USSR—had figured out how to take advantage of Bretton Woods by ignoring and breaking their currencies’ exchange rate peg to the dollar and were draining the US gold supply. August 15, 1971: “President Nixon announced that the US would no longer convert dollars to gold at a fixed value, thus completely abandoning the gold standard”. August 16, 1971: The World to the USA: “Well then, we don’t need your damned dollar anymore. Bite me.”

June 8, 1974: “The US and Saudi Arabia today signed a wide‐ranging military and economic agreement. Saudi Arabia agreed to utilize US dollars for all oil purchases.” USA to The World: “Guess you need our dollars now, Bitches.” Is it a coincidence that three months earlier in March, the Saudi/Opec oil embargo placed in October 1972, quadrupling oil prices, had ended?

The warmongering—militarily and economically—“Neocons” in Washington D.C. have never forgiven the Russkies for saying “Nyet” to Bretton Woods.

About 1980, China’s manufacturing started taking off, and eventually became the “drug dealer” to the US, the drugs being furniture, clothes, toys, computers, and genuine drugs like vitamin C and now fentanyl. But the one thing that a drug dealer hates is when its biggest buyer runs out of money and even has trouble “stealing” and borrowing to pay for the habit. Eventually, you have to cut the addict off and look for new customers.

China has now signed 41 currency-swap agreements including with the European Union and 22 members of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Offshore yuan markets are functioning in Singapore, London, Paris, and Luxembourg, among other cities.

The renminbi is now used to settle 18 percent of China’s total trade, from 3 percent in 2010. But it is not only the RMB that is loosening the dollar’s grip on trade. March 31, 2023: “India uses rupees rather than US dollars for international trade—18 countries agree to trade in INR. The countries include Germany, Israel, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.”

“The US dollar” might do well to remember this from Ernest Hemingway in his 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” “How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asked. “Two ways,” Mike said. “Gradually, and then suddenly.”

