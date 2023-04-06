Davao JHS students to meet prominent Filipino scientists in ScienTeach event

DAVAO CITY—Junior high school (JHS) students from different schools here would have the chance to meet prominent scientists in a series of activities organized by the National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST PHL) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region 11.

Students would have their time with the scientists through the ScienTeach: A Symposium for the Youth to be held on Monday, April 10. The event is co-organized with the Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao and would highlight a series of scientific talks from various speakers from different scientific fields.

The speakers include National Scientist Lourdes J. Cruz, a biochemist, Dr. Benito M. Pacheco, the founding Director of the UP Institute of Civil Engineering, Dr. Fernando P. Siringan, a professor specializing in Marine Geology, Sedimentology and Seismic Stratigraphy, Dr. Arnel A. Salvador, a professor at the National Institute of Physics and UP-Diliman, Dr. Guillermo Q. Tabios III, a notable civil engineer who significantly contributed to the field of hydraulics engineering and water resources, and Dr. Maribel G. Nonato, a professor and the vice-rector for Research and Innovation of the University of Sto. Tomas.

The NAST said the Scienteach “aims to promote Science and Technology, bring our scientists closer to the youth, and inspire and encourage the students to pursue a career in Science.”

DOST 11 Regional Director Dr. Anthony C. Sales hoped that the event would spark interest in the young audiences to explore the many concepts and facets of Science.

“We believe that programs like Scienteach are essential in promoting Science and Technology to the youth and we hope that this will inspire them to pursue careers in Science and make significant contributions to society,” he added.

The Scienteach: Symposium for the Youth would be livestreamed at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom and through the social media accounts of NAST PHL and DOST 11.

The Scienteach as well as other activities organized by the two agencies would form part of the first leg of Regional Scientific Meeting (RSM) in Davao City.

The meeting is an annual activity to provide a venue “for the discussion of relevant and timely regional concerns with S&T-based recommendations,” the DOST said.

“In the light of the developments in the local and global political space, this year’s RSM theme highlights the crucial role of science and technology in strengthening democratic institutions and processes. The scientific meeting will also promote inclusivity and well-being of the society through science and technology,” it added.

The RSM would gather national scientists across the country “to provide valuable insights and perspectives in harnessing science and technology in catalyzing and advancing developmental empowerment in a democracy”.

The event will feature the latest regional research outputs of participating higher education institutions, research centers, and government agencies through a scientific poster contest.

The RSM would be held on April 12-13 and will be open for invited stakeholders. The general public can join the conference virtually via Zoom at bit.ly/2023MindanaoRSM.