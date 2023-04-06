Credit registry keeps ISO certification

THE Credit Information Corp. (CIC), the country’s sole public credit registry and repository of credit information, announced it has maintained its ISO 9001:2015 certification after successfully completing the on-site third-party surveillance audit on February 1 and February 2.

The CIC said the audit was conducted by the BSI Group Philippines Inc., the local branch of the British Standards Institution (BSI) Group. It is one of the world’s most experienced standards bodies and a founding member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

“Maintaining the ISO certification is a testament to the corporation’s steadfast commitment to deliver high quality, innovative and continually improving services to our stakeholders, towards promoting the country’s credit information system,” CIC President and CEO Ben Joshua A. Baltazar was quoted in a statement as saying.

The statement also quoted Baltazar as saying external audits, such as BSI’s, have been beneficial to CIC’s systems and process improvements, “which drive greater customer satisfaction.”

In its audit report for the CIC, the BSI PHL indicated commendations such as: having a streamlined strategic direction; maintaining a conducive and productive environment for continual improvement of the existing management system; fast retrieval of procurement-related documented information; and, possessing evident leadership and commitment from its top management.

The ISO certification covers the management and maintenance of the Credit Information System, which includes the accreditation of Special Accessing Entities, Online Dispute Resolution Process, Capacity Building and Credit Data Management.

The ISO is an independent, nongovernmental and international organization that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety and efficiency of products, services and systems.

Maintaining the ISO certification is pursuant to CIC’s performance commitments under its 2023 Performance Scorecard approved by the Governance Commission for GOCCs.

The CIC was conferred its first ISO certification amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, with the technical assistance of the Development Academy of the Philippines for the development of CIC’s quality management system and is set for reaccreditation in early 2024.