Covid-19 is still around as experts share lessons from the pandemic

Fifty-year-old Peter was feeling under the weather last week, prompting him to consult a doctor. The doctor prescribed colds and cough medicines and ordered a Covid-19 RT-PCR test as well. The result came back positive.

“I was surprised because I thought it was just a common cold. Like many, I thought the pandemic was over. Fortunately, my wife and kids were not infected,” shared Peter.

Although Covid-19 cases and deaths are on a downswing, many people are still testing positive. Health experts led by Dr. Jose Gerard Belimac, division chief of the DOH Disease Prevention and Control Bureau, and Philippine Medical Association President Dr. Maria Minerva Calimag, reminded the public not to let their guards down and to stay safe by still adhering to minimum health protocols.

Dr. Belimac and Dr. Calimag were among the panelists during the recent media forum dubbed “Together for Health” which sought to help deepen journalists’ appreciation of relevant health-care issues and the importance of making health topics more accessible to the broader public.

Peter agreed to this, adding, “If you are not feeling well, whether it’s Covid or not, please stay home. Do not go to work or to school or attend an event.”

The Philippines reported 305 new Covid-19 cases last April 2, 2023 and the highest active case total in 12 days, based on data released by the Department of Health (DOH).

After three years of living through a public health emergency characterized by high infectivity and high mortality rates, uncertainty and major disruptions to daily lives, many people would like to believe that the pandemic is over.

But the reality is Covid-19 is still out there. Health experts said people should not lose their newfound appreciation of their health and at the same time leverage lessons from the pandemic to be able to move forward.

Health has emerged as a key focus for people at the height of the pandemic and when they were readjusting to their “new normal.” Covid-19 has brought the importance of overall health and well-being to the forefront of people’s consciousness.

Lessons from the pandemic

Health experts and multisectoral representatives agree that this is an opportune time to evaluate successes and continue to improve health-care delivery for Filipinos. Sharing lessons learned from the pandemic and engaging media practitioners will help combat misinformation and disinformation.

Dr. Belimac cited three significant lessons from the pandemic that will guide DOH in planning and in policy-making.

“Three Ps—patient centeredness of all our actions, public communication, and partnerships with medical societies and the private sector,” said Dr. Belimac.

One example of patient centeredness according to Dr. Belimac is the creation of the One Hospital Command System in 2020 to address the health-care navigation and referral concerns of patients with Covid-19. Public communication strategy referred to the pronouncements and regular briefings held by DOH. DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire became the face of the government’s Covid-19 pandemic response. Being able to effectively communicate with the general public helps minimize damage and prevent widespread illness and disease.

Partnerships with medical societies created several expert panels while the private sector was instrumental in a lot of ways during the pandemic.

“We saw how the private sector was able to cope with the demands at that time. There was a massive expansion of testing laboratories immediately when test kits were available. Who else introduced the test kits in the country? It is the private sector, also in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration,” he added.

Together for Health

Partnerships for health continue to be essential in managing ongoing challenges, anticipating and addressing health-related issues, and providing new opportunities to encourage health-seeking behaviors and contribute to the population. “Together for Health” underscored the importance of multisectoral collaboration in pushing for continuous progress in health care during and beyond the pandemic. The event was hosted by The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP), in partnership with MSD in the Philippines and AC Health.

The event gathered renowned scientific experts, health leaders and decision-makers, and patient groups to provide insights and share their perspectives through an interactive panel discussion. Hosted by broadcast journalist and health and family advocate Jing Castaneda, the session addressed current trends, the impact and lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic on healthcare, and insights on the way forward.

“As we navigate the post-pandemic era, we encourage the media to be our allies in promoting health literacy. Together, we can complement the efforts of our partners at the Department of Health in advancing medically verified health information which can empower patients and create healthier communities. We believe that we can achieve this through collaborations and by making health care a national agenda,” said Teodoro Padilla, PHAP Executive Director.

The health forum also tackled the significance of health literacy, highlighting the need for patients to access, comprehend, and apply health information and services. Health literacy can aid in preventing health issues, safeguarding one’s health, and managing health problems effectively. Encouraging multi-stakeholder collaboration is vital in promoting health literacy to empower patients and establish healthier communities.

“We recognize and support the role of the media in informing, educating, and guiding Filipinos, especially in times of crises. By providing accurate and comprehensive health information, we can inspire people to take charge of their health and demand better healthcare policies,” said Andreas Riedel, President and Managing Director of MSD in the Philippines.

Experts suggest three major changes to learn from the pandemic and promote better public health: revisiting and strengthening public health systems, prioritizing universal health coverage, and implementing holistic policies that prioritize health as part of the national agenda.

“Collaboration across different sectors is key in ensuring that health-care services are accessible and affordable for all Filipinos. Through partnerships, we can create innovative solutions and bring quality health care closer to communities in need. We look forward to working with our fellow healthcare advocates in achieving our shared goal of improving healthcare for all,” said Paolo Borromeo, AC Health CEO and President.