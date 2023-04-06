THE term “kitchen cabinet” originated in politics, referring to a group of unofficial or private advisers to a political leader. Nowadays, it’s used to describe a network of trusted friends and associates whom you reach out to anytime for advice, guidance and opportunities.

This was the premise of the “Building your Kitchen Cabinet: Developing Your Network” webinar that the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives (PCAAE) organized recently. Jackie Price Osafo, executive director of the Society of American Archivists, shared these insights from her session:

1. The Why. There are three things why you need a network: as a relationship builder, a resource and a professional development support. If you are in a situation, have a question or a concern, or an opportunity to advance your career, your network certainly provides the much-needed impetus to stay ahead. However, Jackie advises that a network has to be reciprocal in nature, i.e., it is a give-and-take relationship.

2. The Who. Those who should be in your network should include people: whom you share the same experiences with or have the same job titles; whom you believe would help in your future position direction; or, whom you think can provide a “push or a pull.” Those in the “push” of your “kitchen cabinet drawer” are people who can give you a boost whenever you needed them while those in the “pull” are people who may unsettle you or make your job uneasy. Both “push and pull” people, however, are necessary for you to learn valuable lessons and gain further experience.

3. The How. In building your network, you need to have: an “elevator pitch;” a goal or a plan; an assessment of your current network and gaps; the ability to listen and respect other peoples’ experiences; an exchange information and expertise; and, a measurement of your growth and development.

A good 30-second elevator pitch should answer these three questions: “Who am I?,” “What do I do?” and “What is my ask?” This will enable a good conversation and connection to anyone you meet whom you think would be a good addition to your network.

4. The Where. These are places where you can build your network such as at work, in professional and social events and online, e.g., on LinkedIn.

Jackie sums up with the following tips: Always follow up. Stay connected. Have a mutually beneficial relationship. Manage your brand, i.e., your name and reputation. Be in the kitchen cabinet of someone else.

A kitchen cabinet is an open-front box outfitted with combination of doors, drawers, or shelves. What you place in those compartments determines the kind of network you wish to build and which must be long-term and of mutual interest and benefit all around.

Octavio Peralta is currently the executive director of the UN Global Compact Network Philippines and founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives, the “association of associations.” E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org.