AXA PHL says aids MSMEs via products

PHILIPPINE AXA Life Insurance Corp. (AXA PHL) said that a financial setback can easily drive many Filipinos to poverty. And this “highlights the need for means to protect their finances and livelihood through accessible and affordable ways.”

The insurer said in a statement in March that it “understands the difficulty of living in uncertainty, which is why [we] made it part of its mission to make financial security more inclusive through its insurance products.”

According to the insurer, the local emerging market for insurance is composed of 50 percent to 70 percent of the working population.

“These are the people that are most at risk to feel the brunt of financial challenges and would benefit from financial protection the most,” said AXA PHL, a joint venture between the AXA Group, GT Capital Holdings Inc. and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. “Majority come from the low-income to middle-income segment like retail workers and tricycle drivers, sari-sari store owners, teachers, business process outsourcing (BPO) employees and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Our “vision is to protect what matters to Filipinos. We aspire to expand this protection to more Filipinos who remain unprotected from the slew of risks they face everyday as they make a living,” AXA Philippines President and CEO Bernardo S. Lopez was quoted in the statement as saying. “For this reason, we have inclusive insurance products that cater to nuanced needs and budgets. We’ve also forged partnerships to make these easily accessible to those who need protection the most.”

AXA PHL said it partners with groups with similar objectives, such as an online financial literacy platform that supports women entrepreneurs and a group that seeks to assist micro-entrepreneurs in improving their processes though their app.

AXA PHL said it also made insurance more accessible through partnering with G-XChange Inc. and with a tech-enabled ordering platform for micro-entrepreneurs, to provide life insurance to sari-sari store owners through a loyalty program.