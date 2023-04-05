SM Offices debut certified green tower in Pasay

SY family-led SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime), through its commercial property development and management arm SM Offices, has launched FourE-Com Center, its newest certified green office building located along SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Complex in Pasay City.

“We are expanding our office portfolio on the back of our growth momentum and optimism on the continued recovery of the real estate industry,” said Antonio “Alexis” Ortiga, vice president for Commercial Properties Group of SM Prime.

“This is supported by return-to-office policies, take-up of office spaces driven by e-commerce, BPOs [business process outsourcing] and data centers, and demand for innovative and sustainable office solutions that necessitate growth in the real estate sector,” he added.

Designed by multi-awarded and globally renowned architectural firm and master planner Arquitectonica, FourE-Com Center took inspiration from crystal formations, with three adjacent rhombic towers sprawling down from a landscaped sky garden podium.

The office building offers more than 100,000 square meters of leasable area in all three towers of 15 storys each. It boasts of a courtyard podium on the fifth floor, which will become a top dining hub with mid-to high-end restaurants catering to diverse food cravings and entertainment.

This sky garden, likewise, serves as a communal plaza that promotes healthier living by providing a venue to relax and unwind, while overlooking the famed Manila Bay horizon and sunset.

Akin to E-Com Series of office buildings and other SM Prime properties, FourE-Com Center maximizes business operations while reduces ecological impact by integrating environment, social and governance or ESG-sensitive strategies from construction to operation.

What make it sustainable are the double-glazed glass curtain that allows natural light to permeate into office spaces, use of LED lighting, water-saving fixtures and aerators, pressure-operated escalators, and recycled water for irrigation.

Other building elements include bike racks, shower rooms, and inter-connected elevated walkways to promote mitigation in carbon footprint.

The addition of the newest Pre-Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified FourE-Com Center of SM Offices strengthens SM Prime’s thrust for master planned work spaces and innovations.

Other LEED-certified buildings of the former are the ThreeE-Com Center in SM MOA Complex, Mega Tower in Ortigas, Aura Tower in Bonifacio Global City, and North Towers in Quezon City.

“We continue to build green buildings with world-class amenities and sustainable features that provide an inspiring work environment for our tenant-partners and stakeholders,” Ortiga said, while citing their roster of occupants including multinational and local companies in e-commerce, financial services, information technology, telecommunications, logistics, and retail.