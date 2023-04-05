SC shuts door on pleadings, motions, letters related to BGC land dispute

THE Supreme Court (SC) has decided not to entertain any further pleadings, motions, letters or other communications in connection with the territorial dispute between Makati City and Taguig City over the 729-hectare Bonifacio Global City (BGC) complex and several barangays.

SC Spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka said the Court’s Special Third Division has already ordered the entry of judgment after it affirmed with finality its December 1, 2021 declaring that the contested land is part of the territory of Taguig City.

Hosaka made the clarification after the Makati City government said it has filed an omnibus motion asking the SC to hear the case en banc, a legal recourse that is provided for under Section 2 Rule 2 of the SC Internal Rules.

“We believe that the decision involves constitutional issues that need to be addressed by the entire court. Not only will the decision have far-reaching consequences on the operation and stability of business in the affected areas, it could also prejudice the right to vote and the access to vital social services of both Makati and Taguig residents,” Makati chief legal officer Don Camiña said.

However, Hosaka said the plea to refer the case before the Court en banc was also denied by the SC Third Division, noting, “The Court en banc is not an Appellate Court to which decisions or resolutions of a Division may be appealed.”

In a two-page resolution made public on Monday, the SC’s Special Third Division denied the motion for reconsideration filed by the Makati City government seeking the reversal of its December 1, 2021 favoring the Taguig City government in the territorial dispute case.

The SC, in its 2021 decision, also made permanent the writ of preliminary injunction issued on August 2, 1994 by the Regional Trial Court of Pasig City enjoining the Makati City government “from exercising jurisdiction over, making improvements on, or otherwise treating as part of its territory” Parcels 3 and 4, Psu 2031, comprising Fort Bonifacio, including the so-called Inner Fort comprising of Barangays Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo and Pitogo.

The Philippine Army headquarters, Navy installation, Marines’ headquarters, Consular area, Jusmag area, Heritage Park, Libingan ng mga Bayani, AFP Officers Village and the so-called six villages are situated in the said areas.

‘Victory’

The Taguig City Government said that the end of the legal dispute marks the beginning of a new chapter for Taguig and its people after the SC decision.

“In a way, Taguig is not the only victor in this legal contest. In a bigger sense, with both parties putting their trust in the legal system, it is the rule of law, which prevailed.

We thank God for His indescribable gift (2 Corinthians 9:15). Truly, He has plans for us—plans to prosper us and not to harm us, plans to give us hope and a future [quoting the verse from the Bible Jeremiah 29:11],” the city government said in a statement.

On Monday, Taguig said that their victory in the courts of law is not merely a “vindication of their rights but it is equally a command for us to make good use of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to expand our brand of committed public service to new constituents.”

“We welcome our new Taguigeños with this solemn promise,” the city government said, adding Taguig and its people, over the past decade, “have proven what we could collectively achieve.”

“We will work even harder to expand and improve the services we run for our constituents, by introducing new programs and projects,” the city government said. “We have the resources to bring about a transformative, lively, and caring city. We will not get tired of doing good, for we are assured that in time we will have a harvest.”

The city government said that their immediate task at hand is to work on the transition without hampering public service. “Towards this end, we shall work hand in hand with our good neighbor, the City of Makati. We will forge ahead in assuming new responsibilities, conscious that the benefits of this monumental legal victory should redound to all the barangays of Taguig and to all sectors of the city.”

“We are thinking big for our beloved City. With the Lord’s blessings, we will make things happen,” the city government said.