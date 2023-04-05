Pharma firms told to obtain CPR for sale of bivalent vax

GO Negosyo Founder Jose Maria A. Concepcion III is prodding pharmaceutical companies to file their application for a Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) for Covid-19 bivalent vaccines, saying that an infectious disease specialist warned of a “long” bout in dealing with Covid-19.

Concepcion’s statement came as Rontgene Solante, infectious disease specialist, warned of the “dangers” of long Covid, which he said presents “lingering effects” after an individual has been infected with the virus.

At the Covid-19 Town Hall meeting on Monday organized by Go Negosyo in partnership with AstraZeneca, a multinational pharmaceutical company, Solante said long Covid is unique to the SARS-CoV2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

With this, he said, booster doses can help prevent other complications of the virus, especially long Covid, which he said has affected a “significant” percentage of people who have had Covid-19.

“You can just imagine an individual who is in the frontline of your workplace and will have brain fog and memory loss. That’s something that will be a disadvantage to the company,” Solante said.

During the town hall meeting, Solante underscored the importance of workers receiving booster doses, as it will help protect them from a “severe version” of the virus and allow them to continue helping the economy.

“It’s very difficult to build a population wall of immunity in the community,” Solante said.

“At least in your workplace, if all of you are vaccinated, if all people are boosted, then you have a lower risk of higher absenteeism and loss of productivity,” he added.

For his part, Concepcion, who also leads the Jobs Group of the Private Sector Advisory Council, appealed to vaccine manufacturers to apply for CPRs. “We must remember that the country is no longer under a state of public health emergency, so we cannot import Covid-19 vaccines through Emergency Use Authorization anymore.”

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. decided to not extend the state of emergency, which expired last December 31,2022. Hence, Covid-19 vaccines now may only be obtained and made available through CPR.

As such, Concepcion expressed hope that Covid vaccine will eventually be “commercially available” just like the vaccines for pneumonia, flu and shingles.

In line with this, the Go Negosyo founder prodded pharmaceutical firms to apply for CPR to obtain needed bivalent vaccines.

“The way forward for the country to obtain needed bivalent vaccines for booster shots is for pharmaceutical firms to apply for CPR,” Concepcion said, adding that these firms “cannot permanently rely on the government for indemnification from adverse reactions.”

In August 2022, Concepcion said the private sector is already looking at bivalent boosters, but said that it may be possible towards the latter part of 2022.

Bivalent boosters can target both the original ancestral virus strain and elements of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.