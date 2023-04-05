PEF installs retrofitted powerline system to protect eagle family in North Cotabato

The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) announced on Tuesday the installation work for a retrofitted powerline system designed to avoid accidental electrocution of large birds, particularly the Philippine eagle.

The installation for the first 1.5. kilometer (km) of a 4.5 km powerline system was launched during a simple ceremony on March 24 at Sitio Bagtok in Barangay Tumanding.

The installation will be completed before June in time for the town-wide celebration of the Philippine Eagle Day and pay homage to the Arakan, North Cotabato’s “Bird Jewel.”

“The survival of each individual to sexual maturity is very critical for an IUCN [International Union for the Conservation of Nature] ‘critically endangered’ species like the Philippine Eagle,” Dennis Salvador, executive director at PEF said in a statement.

“We hope that through this pioneering project and by way of Cotelco’s [Cotabato Electric Co-operative] example, we can encourage all electric companies operating in Philippine eagle forest habitats across the country to do the same and avoid the wasteful death of our national symbol,” he added.

To recall, tragedy struck in 2018 with the electrocution of a Philippine eagle, one that inhabits Mt. Sinaka in Arakan town.

The corps of the Philippine eagle was discovered about a meter distant from a concrete electric post owned and operated by Cotelco.

Apparently, the bird came in contact with the two wires simultaneously, and the full voltage passing through its body caused its death.

This is already the second eagle death case involving accidental electrocution from bare wires in the country. The first was a captive-bred bird named “Kabayan,” a Philippine eagle released at Mt. Apo in 2004.

Jason Ibanez, director for Research and Conservation, said globally, developed and highly industrialized countries like Japan, US and Europe had grave issues with large eagles dying of electric shock for several decades now, and they have developed safe wire insulation methods to avoid its impacts.

“With the push for more electrification and urbanization projects close to formerly remote forests and eagle habitats, similar measures to prevent eagle and wildlife deaths from non-insulated powerlines must be implemented,” he said.

For nearly three decades, the PEF worked with the local government and communities at Mt. Sinaka to conserve a pair of critically endangered Philippine eagle and their nesting territory.

With only less than 2,000 hectares of forest cover, Mt. Sinaka is the smallest Philippine eagle-nesting habitat in the world.

Salvador said that since the PEF validated a Philippine eagle family at Mt. Sinaka in 1995, it helped empower the surrounding local communities to become responsible neighbors to the eagles through education, forest protection and restoration projects, and livelihood support.

“And we’re very proud of these local partnerships. Through the communities’ careful watch and stewardship across the years, at least 11 young eagles hatched successfully at Mt Sinaka,” he added.