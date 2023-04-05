PBBM names two new NBI officials

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed two new directors at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Malacañang said Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla dated April 3, Marcos said he has appointed Noel Cruz Bocaling and Romel Tuazon Papa as Director IV at the agency.

Bocaling replaces Vicente de Guzman III while Papa succeeds Jose Justo Yap.

The NBI is an agency under the DOJ that undertakes the detection and investigation of crimes and other offenses against the laws of the Philippines upon its initiative and as public interest may require, and renders technical assistance upon request in the investigation and detection of crimes and other offenses.

It also coordinates with other national and local police agencies in the maintenance of peace and order, and establishes and maintains an up-to-date scientific crime laboratory.

It also acts as a national clearinghouse of criminal and other information for the use of all prosecuting and law enforcement entities of the Philippines. PNA