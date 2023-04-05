MPIC wins Gold at Asia Integrated Reporting Awards

Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), the country’s leading infrastructure investments company, was honored as Asia’s Best Integrated Report, bagging the Gold award for First Time category at the 8th Asia Integrated Reporting Awards (AIRA), widely considered as the most distinguished accolade for integrated reporting in the region.

In a virtual awards ceremony held today, MPIC was recognized alongside other integrated reporting leaders in Asia, celebrating best practices in integrated reporting and communications. Communicating MPIC’s value creation process through its maiden integrated report follows global frameworks and standards that cater to the needs of its investors and shareholders.

“This integrated annual report reflects our dedication to transparency, as well as our efforts to deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders,” said MPIC Chairman, President, and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan. “This recognition from AIRA inspires us to do even more to elevate sustainability practices, which will not only benefit our immediate stakeholders, but also the country-at-large.”

The virtual awards ceremony began with an opening address by the H.E. Ms. Kara Owen, the British High Commissioner to Singapore. The awards were revealed by Tom Moody, Regional Director, South East Asia for Climate and Energy and Charis Yeap, Regional Lead for Green Finance at the British High Commission in Singapore, and Elaine Cohen, a well-respected sustainability reporting expert and a member of the ASRA judging panel.

Distinguishing the Art of Integrated Reporting

Integrated reporting provides a comprehensive and transparent view of an organization’s governance, performance, strategy, and prospects, enabling providers of capital to make informed decisions and assessments. Investors use integrated reports to assess the organization’s ability to create value in the short, mid, and long term. This has led to the increasing adoption of integrated reporting by companies and market regulators worldwide, backed by investors.

“MPIC has showcased exemplary leadership in integrated reporting,” said Rajesh Chhabara, founder of AIRA and Managing Director of CSWorks. He added that the company’s integrated report is a best practice example, highlighting its application of integrated thinking and a multi-capital approach to generate long-term value for its shareholders and stakeholders.

The AIRA awards go to integrated reports that demonstrate high-quality, value-creation reporting. The winning reports are selected based on a rigorous assessment process, where an independent judging panel determines the finalists and winners. The judging process not only evaluates the quality of the report but also conducts comprehensive due diligence that takes into account companies’ reputations among their stakeholders.

“Embedding sustainability into our corporate DNA permeates all fronts of how we run our business, including how we tell the story of our sustainability journey,” says MPIC Chief Finance, Risk, and Sustainability Officer Chaye A. Cabal-Revilla. “It is our responsibility to share the positive, pervasive impact that our company makes in achieving a better, more resilient future for all.”

The virtual awards ceremony was attended by senior business leaders and sustainability practitioners from 16 countries.

This recognition in the Asia Integrated Reporting Awards bolsters MPIC’s resolve to be the largest catalyst for a Sustainable Philippines. It is also a testament to the company’s efforts to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).