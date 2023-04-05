Moving on from life’s disappointments

PEOPLE are bound to disappoint us one way or another. Circumstances will not always be on our side. And sometimes, life throws a curve ball so unexpected that we reel so much from the impact that we try to keep everything together until we can find our footing again. No one escapes life from being disappointed by people and unexpected events. But it is exactly how we react to our disappointments that determine how we can move on from them.

Disappointments happen because our desired outcomes do not match our expectations. But it would be impractical to ask people to not have expectations because when we dream and aim for something better, we naturally expect. There are also cases of disappointments when we think and feel that we deserve the outcome we were hoping for. Like in the case of the movie The Devil Wears Prada where the main character, Andrea, discovers that being at the top is not what she expected, and she realizes that she has become someone she does not recognize. She was so passionate about achieving her goals that she has become someone she does not like. The more invested you are in your goals, the greater the disappointment when things do not pan out.

The first thing you need to do to move on from disappointments is to acknowledge that it happened. When you suppress feelings of disappointment, you only make your feelings fester and you end up overthinking what could have been. Take the time to grieve lost dreams and opportunities because if you do not, these will manifest in the way you deal with other people. We all carry our own baggage and sometimes past experiences can hinder us from appreciating what is in front of us. When you acknowledge your disappointment, you are one step closer to knowing what could have been done better to avoid it.

I remember my father who always complained that had he pursued becoming a lawyer, he would have been better off. Every time he gets the opportunity, he would retell the story over and over again of how his brother was chosen to pursue law and he was forced to become an engineer. Even though he was doing better than his brother, he saw himself as less because he was still clinging to the lost opportunity to become a lawyer. Had he accepted how his life had played out, he would have spent less time comparing himself to his brother and spent more time appreciating where his choices have led him.

To move past the feelings of missed opportunities, take stock of what happened and re-evaluate your expectations. Sometimes our expectations are too high that they become so unrealistic that we set ourselves up to fail. I used to have a best friend in college who met a new group and became friends with them. Because of that, he spent less and less time with me. Naturally, I was disappointed because he was one of the few people I trusted. It was then that I realized some people just pass through our lives to help us overcome challenging phases in our lives. It was unrealistic of me to expect that he will still be my best friend even after college when he no longer felt the same way.

Sometimes, our disappointments are the result of our own doing. In this case, you need to accept that actions have consequences. I remember a previous colleague who was in a relationship with someone who seemed to be the ideal partner. When she discovered he was cheating on her, she was persuaded to forgive and forget it happened. Barely three months later, she discovered other instances of cheating after they had made up. She told us afterwards that she cannot change someone by loving them harder. She knew what she was getting into at the time but because she feared about being alone, she stuck with him. To move on from the disappointment, she had to accept he will not change and so she left.

If the disappointment is your own doing, forgive yourself. Remember that you are your worst critic, and you could be too hard on yourself. While it is true that your disappointment could be the result of you not doing enough, you need to stop being too harsh on yourself and look at it from the perspective of one who is still learning. Do not dwell too much on your disappointment but focus on discovering a better way of handling it the next time. Do not dwell on what could have been but focus on what you can do in the present. When you focus on possibilities instead of what is needed at that moment, you can get stuck in overthinking theoretical scenarios that do not help you at all.

If others caused the disappointment, remember that there are people who will continue to disappoint you even after you have given them multiple chances. The best remedy is to let go of these toxic personalities in your life and find alternatives to what they can offer. These could be family members or colleagues who continue to pull you down with their issues even when you should not have been involved. One way is to limit communication with them and to talk to them only when needed. These could be family members or work colleagues who drain the energy out of you. Instead, surround yourself with people who can support and encourage you to become the best version of yourself.

Life will always be riddled with so many disappointments. But instead of looking at them as roadblocks and pitfalls, think of disappointments as opportunities to grow and become more resilient to whatever life throws at you. Just like one of my friends told me, “That is why it is called ‘something you have to go through’ because where you are is not where you were meant to stay.”

Moving on from disappointments takes a clear understanding of where you are, why you felt disappointed, and what you are prepared to do to manage your expectations when it happens again. But it is clear that whatever you choose to do with your disappointment, it could either drive you to find ways to become better at managing yourself and your expectations, or get caught in the web of what could have been.