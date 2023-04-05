Moriones and the masks of disguise and hope

Boac, Marinduque—The first time that I saw Moriones was in Holy Week of 1996, a month after one of the country’s worst environmental mining disaster happened when more than 2.5 million metric tons of mine tailings were discharged to the Boac River from the MarCopper’s Tapian pit.

I was then an environmental reporter for TODAY newspaper while finishing my law studies at the UP College of Law.

The parish priest of Buenavista town said in his Easter Sunday homily that year that “the Moriones aptly showed the “evil” man has tried for a long time to hide. In strict theological sense, the destruction of the environment and its ecological imbalance is the betrayal of Christ.”

The 27-kilometer Boac River was declared unusable as the main source of livelihood due to the loss of freshwater and marine life.

The Moriones tradition is one of the festivals in the Philippines where cultural practices or folk history is turned into street festivals.

The central character of Moriones is Longinus who was a Roman soldier who pierced the left side of Jesus as He suffered on the cross. Blood from the wound fell on the blind left eye of Longinus, and miraculously cured it. The soldier became a believer, provoking the ire of other Roman soldiers. The highlight of the festival is the mad chase of Longinus, ending with the “pugutan”—his beheading on Black Saturday.

Morions roamed the streets of Marinduque from Holy Monday to Easter Sunday dressed in colorful Roman soldiers’ costumes and fierce looking masks and helmets made of wood, papier-mâché, carved wood and other indigenous materials and brightly-colored tunics. They engage in mock swordfights, play pranks on children, or do antics while safely hiding their identity behind their mask.

A tourist brochure exhorts visitors to immerse themselves in “a culture preserved through the centuries; festive traditions and colorful customs in the cozy ambience of its quaint town.”

After almost two decades, I again visited Marinduque for Holy Week of 2013 for its Moriones.

Filipino Catholics are known for having sincere, enormous and extreme expressions of piety considering that the country is the third-largest Catholic population in the world.

Lent is the commemoration of the suffering, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is a 40-day-long observance that begins on Ash Wednesday, and ends with Easter Sunday.

As Catholics see this season as a time for personal conversion and atonement, many Filipinos perform traditions in the week leading to Easter in the hope they will be cleansed of sins and illnesses and their wishes might be granted.

Devotees flock to churches for confessions and prayers like novenas and the Way of the Cross. Penance and sacrifices such as abstaining from eating meat and fasting on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are also observed.

The fervent devotion and faith shown by devotees became a prime manifestation of the fusion of Catholic and secular beliefs and practices of Filipinos.

In Marinduque, Morions engage in the street theater as their vow of penance, thanksgiving or performing an act of self-cleansing. They have to endure the hot costumes, hunger and thirst during their long walk around town.

Some morions accompany penitents who have enacted a much greater mortification on Good Friday—flagellation and crucifixion.

I witnessed the live crucifixion in Torrijos town in 2013 as well as the penitensya.

The re-enactment of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion started as the staging in Holy week of 1955 of the street play “Via Crucis” in Pampanga by poet-playwright Ricardo Navarro with Pedro Cutud as the artist who was ‘crucified’. The actual live crucifixion only happened in 1961 when Arsenio Añoza made a vow to nail himself to a cross every Holy Friday.

In Penitensya, hooded, half-naked male flagellants scourge themselves by first cutting their backs with a blade or knife then whip their backs with bamboo-tipped burillos or with whips embedded with thorns and glass shards as the blood flows out of their wounds.

Some participants carry crosses through local churches, then lie on scorching concrete pavements, with arms spread as they are hit on the back with wooden paddles as an act of full surrender to the mercy of God.

For many flagellants, it is not enough that they confess their sins. Serious injuries must be inflicted upon themselves so that they will be convinced that their sins have been forgiven. Morions also roam during Holy week in Oriental Mindoro and Quezon.

The mask had a connotation of duplicity and betrayal, of disguise and hope, of pretension and dream. It signifies the wearer’s distancing from the character: the actors are faithful followers of Christ, while the characters (Roman soldiers) they represent are pagans and persecutors of Christ and his disciples.

