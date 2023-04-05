MMDA chief performs last-minute check on QC bus terminals

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday inspected several bus terminals in Cubao, Quezon City amid the expected influx of passengers for the Lenten season “exodus.”

“We want to ensure the orderly and safe travel of passengers going to the provinces for the Lenten break,” MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes said during the inspection where he was joined by MMDA General Manager Undersecretary Procopio Lipana, representatives of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the local government unit of Quezon City and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-National Capital Director Emerson Rosales.

Among the bus terminals inspected were the Five Star, Genesis Transport Services, and Baliwag Transit.

A total of 42 bus drivers and conductors were also subjected to random drug test. “No driver or conductor has been tested positive for drug use,” Artes said.

For his part, Rosales said that if a bus driver tested positive for illegal drug use, he would no longer be allowed to drive.

The random drug testing was undertaken by the MMDA Medical Clinic headed by Dr. Annabelle Ombina and PDEA.

Further, MMDA chief Artes mentioned that provincial buses are allowed to traverse EDSA starting April 3 to 5, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.; and from April 6 to 10, round-the-clock to accommodate the expected influx of passengers.

Meanwhile, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or the number coding scheme in the Metro Manila is suspended during the Holy Week from April 6 (Maundy Thursday) until April 10 (Monday), which are declared holidays.

On Wednesday, April 5, the number coding will be suspended in the afternoon, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Under MMDA’s Oplan Metro Alalay Semana Santa 2023, a total of 2,104 personnel were deployed on major thoroughfares, major transport hubs, and key areas in the metropolis to ensure the safe and smooth traffic flow this Lenten season.

Deployed personnel are also prohibited to be absent on April 5, 6, and 10, while skeletal deployment will be enforced on April 7, 8, and 9 to focus on the usual Visita Iglesia sites, including the Panata Route going to Antipolo and the Grotto.

The Multi-Agency Command Center (MACC), located at the agency’s Metrobase, is tasked to monitor real-time updates on bus terminals across Metro Manila.

The MACC started its monitoring on Monday, April 3, Holy Monday and will last until April 6, Maundy Thursday.