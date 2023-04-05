Marcos admin to borrow $4B from the ADB

THE government of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. aims to secure some $4 billion worth of loans (around P218.072 billion at current exchange rates) from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) this year ahead of the approval of the Manila-based multilateral development bank’s Country Partnership Strategist (CPS).

In a briefing last Tuesday, ADB Philippine Country Office Head Kelly S. Bird said the loans will cover eight projects, two of which have already been approved by the ADB Board while the other six may secure approval throughout the year.

The two projects that have secured approval are the $500-million funding for the “Support for Post-Covid-19 Business and Employment Recovery Program Subprogram 1” and the $500-million “Competitive and Inclusive Agriculture Development Program Subprogram 2.”

The other projects that have yet to be approved by the ADB Board are the following: a $1 billion worth loan for the “Davao City Public Transport Modernization” project and the $400-million “Build Universal Healthcare Program Subprogram 2.”

The list also includes the “Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge” project that is being financed through a $650-million loan from ADB and $350-million loan from the Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB).

Loans for approval

THE list of loans that have yet to be approved include $303 million for the “Integrated Floods Protection Resilience and Adaptation Project Phase 1” and the $300-million “Inclusive Finance Development Program Subprogram 3.”

Bird said the ADB Board could also approve $300 million for the “Infrastructure Preparation and Innovation Facility 2,” or “IPIF 2,” this year. The IPIF funding will be for the Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

In December 2019, ADB approved a $200-million loan as additional financing for the IPIF. Several other projects under the Duterte administration’s “Build, Build, Build” program are being prepared with support from the facility.

The IPIF was created to finance project feasibility studies, procurement of consultants, detailed engineering, and preparing bid documents, among others.

Bird said another project on standby is the $30-million loan for the “Project Development and Monitoring Facility” (PDMF), which is the revolving fund needed for “Public Private Partnership” (PPP) projects.

The PDMF is a revolving fund used to procure consultants and technical advisers as well as pre-feasibility studies for PPP projects.

After a PPP project is awarded, the winning bidder is required to reimburse the cost to the PDMF only if the project awarded to them received funds from the fund.

Three pillars

MEANWHILE, Bird said the CPS for 2024 to 2029 may be approved by the ADB Board early next year. The CPS, which is aligned with the administration’s eight-point agenda and the “Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028,” will be crafted using three pillars.

The first pillar is on intensified climate action; climate smart transportation and digital transformation; and investing in Filipinos.

Under climate action, ADB aims to help the country undertake policy reforms and finance, resource mobilization; capacity building for climate change related agencies and the PPP Center; and finance investments.

These investments will be focused on mitigation, adaptation and biodiversity protection as well as food security/agriculture; flood protection; irrigation; disaster management and resilience; and protecting biodiversity.

Under climate smart transportation and digital transportation, the ADB intends to help the government undertake reforms such as the use of electronic vehicles in mass transport, specifically electronic buses; institutional capacity building; and other investments such as pedestrian walkways, bridges, expressways, and road networks.

Projects and programs to invest in Filipinos include those that address the learning losses in education; developing technological and vocational skills; business and employment recovery; social protection; helping vulnerable mothers and child nutrition; and universal healthcare and health sector investments.