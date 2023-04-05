iWantTFC ties up with streaming app Vooks

ABS-CBN Corp. said on Tuesday its streaming platform iWantTFC has partnered with international streaming app Vooks.

In a statement, the company said the partnership allows iWantTFC users in the Philippines to stream 35 titles from Vooks with different genres ranging from biographies, early learning, poetry, science, and social studies that aim to enrich the reading comprehension skills of children.

Vooks turns educational children’s books into bite-sized, watchable, and entertaining content by featuring read aloud narration of animated story books designed for kids under eight years old.

It offers a collection of animated children’s story books and it is available in more than 175 countries worldwide, with the Philippines ranking at the fifth spot of top platform users.

“This latest partnership strengthens iWantTFC’s commitment to offer a diverse content library by collaborating with the best content providers around the world,” the statement read.

iWantTFC is in 200 countries, while Vooks has over 1.7 million total users globally.

Last month, ABS-CBN said it entered into a partnership agreement with blockchain infrastructure provider Theta Labs Inc. to develop new ways of consuming content and entertainment.

Under the partnership, Theta will be the Web3 video infrastructure partner to power ABS-CBN’s various business units and its digital collectibles non-fungible token business.

The partnership, according to ABS-CBN Head of Digital Eugenio Manuel Lopez IV, brings “fresh opportunities for media and entertainment fans in the Philippines,” starting with projects that have been finalized and are set to release in the coming months.