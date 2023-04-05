In celebration of every Filipina

Specialty retailer Kultura has unveiled its #CelebrateEveryFilipina series featuring a diverse range of amazing women who embody what it means to be an empowered Filipina in today’s society.

With this, the brand takes this opportunity to honor all the women that nurture and care for us, and are the light of our homes; the soul sisters who have our backs and lift us up; the women artisans behind our handicrafts and local industries; and all the women whose wisdom, grace and strength are the backbone of our communities.

Smart, passionate, courageous, beautiful and strong, these women are gorgeous proof that we can achieve anything we put our mind to. More importantly, we can do all these things in style.

The list includes women in public service, like Sen. Grace Poe and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco; as well like women in business, like restauranteur Ana de Ocampo. With more and more Filipinas embracing fitness, also highlighted are Olympic swimmer Jasmine Alkahadi, volleyball player Michelle Cobb, and fitness coach Patricia Gatus.

Kultura also celebrates women with meaningful advocacies: educator and Philippine Eagle advocate Felicia Hung Atienza and mental health advocate Steph Naval. Broadcast journalist MJ Marfori and beauty queen Laura Lehmann also bring their talent and good looks to the list.

Ongoing until May, Kultura is featuring one Filipina a week on its social media pages. Wearing fabulous modern Filipiniana, they will be sharing their thoughts, tips and personal experiences—not just on being an empowered woman, but on uplifting other women as well.

As Sen. Grace Poe shares, “An empowered Filipina is someone who is confident, who can stand up for herself, but an even stronger Filipina is somebody who can stand up for everybody else.”

Image credits: Clothes and Accessories from Kultura





