Government, PTEs urged to ramp up SIM card registration ahead of April 26 deadline

With just three weeks to go for the sign up of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) numbers, a senior lawmaker on Tuesday called on the concerned government agencies and public telecommunications entities (PTEs) to go full-blast on their registration drives in a last-ditch joint effort to make people register an estimated 100 million-plus SIM cards before the deadline.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said the Department of Information and Communications Technology and National Telecommunications Commission need to work in tandem with the PTEs in going full-blast on their nationwide registration drives after Holy Week to prod the owners of more than 100 million SIM cards that have yet to be recorded in the system to do so before the April 26 deadline.

Otherwise, Villafuerte, one of the lead authors of Republic Act (RA) 11934 or the SIM Registration law, said the government will have to extend the four-month deadline if it wants to record in the system as many numbers as possible from the total SIM cards in the country whose owners have yet to register their SIMs.

The National Unity Party president said the NTC and PTEs must, for one, set up this April their facilitated registration booths or assistance desks in a lot more places, especially in remote areas.

Villafuerte said the NTC and PTEs have to get the support of local government units (LGUs), most especially those in faraway communities with weak Internet connection, to put up these registration booths in their respective localities.

The NTC web site reported that as of last weekend, or barely three weeks before the deadline, an aggregate of 57.19 million SIM cards have been registered with the three PTEs, which is just 34 percent of an estimated 168.977 million SIMs nationwide.

A total of 28.97 million SIM card owners have signed up with Smart Communications Inc.; another 23.83 million with Globe Telecom Inc.; and 4.38 million more with DITO Telecommunity Corp.

Government officials believe, though, that owners of SIM cards that were used in cybercrimes have no intention of registering these SIMs.

“It’s possible that many SIM card owners have not signed up yet because even if they know that the sign-up is a deterrent to crime, they are probably clueless that the registration is mandatory, or that they would no longer be able to use their unregistered SIM cards because the government would deactivate them by April 27,” Villafuerte said.

This means the owners of deactivated SIMs would no longer be able to make and receive cell phone calls or access their SIMs’ data services and online connectivity, preventing them from accessing web sites or using applications that require an Internet connection, Villafuerte said.

He added that owners of deactivated SIMs could no longer access their one-time password (OTP), which is a security feature in banking and media applications and other online platforms.

Villafuerte noted that RA 11934 made it mandatory for subscribers to register their SIMs from December 26 up to April 26, after which all unregistered SIMs would be deactivated on April 27.

However, he said, the law also authorized the DICT to extend the four-month registration period by another 120 days or four months, if necessary.