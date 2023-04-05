Emperador declares cash dividends

Emperador Inc., the liquor firm of businessman Andrew Tan, said its board has approved a cash dividend of 29 centavos per share on its common stock, payable on May 25 to stockholders of record as of May 2.

In total, the cash dividend to be paid to qualified shares is P4.7 billion.

This is the first dividend declaration of the company after completing a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd.

The company said stockholders whose shares are held through Central Depository Ltd. (CDP) will receive their dividends through CDP in Singapore dollars.

“This cash dividend declaration is indicative of the inherent financial resilience of the company despite headwinds brought by high inflation and global supply chain challenges. In addition, this is a testament to our commitment to enhancing shareholder value and reward shareholders for their ownership of Emperador Inc.,” company president Winston Co said.

“This dividend payout in Singapore dollars is another milestone for our company. As a global conglomerate with broad investor reach, we are happy to provide international investors the option to receive dividends in Singapore dollars.”

Emperador is a global spirits conglomerate that owns Emperador Brandy and Whyte and Mackay, the world’s fifth largest Scotch whisky producer.

Emperador’s portfolio of brands includes Fundador Brandy, Dalmore, Fettercairn, Jura and Tamnavulin Single Malt Scotch whiskies. The products are available in more than 100 countries across the globe.