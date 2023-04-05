Editorial Cartoon April 05, 2023

AS in the past years, the Philippines’s food imports again outpaced its shipments to other countries, based on the latest data from the country’s statistics agency. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) recently reported that the country’s agricultural trade deficit widened by more than a third in October to December 2022. Figures from the agency showed that Philippine farm trade deficit went up by 36.3 percent year-on-year to $3.22 billion (See, “PHL agri trade deficit widens to $3.22B in Q4,” in the BusinessMirror, March 22, 2023).