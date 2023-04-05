Earth Hour Virtual Run on

THE World Wide Fund for Nature-Philippines (WWF-PH) launched the second phase of the Earth Hour Virtual Run (EHVR) through its continuing partnership with Pinoy Fitness.

EHVR supports Earth Hour’s goal of making 2023 a year of change to reach the 2030 nature-positive goal.

Earth Hour hopes to inspire and support people to do something positive for the planet, stressing that the commitment and solidarity “should not end in the hour itself but should continue even in their individual daily routines and shaping their actions.”

“It brings me great joy to witness the fitness community taking actual steps towards playing a more active part in promoting environmental conservation through their involvement in this year’s Earth Hour Virtual Run,” Pinoy Fitness CEO Jeff Lo said. “And as a platform, I am really proud of being the event’s partner.”

Joining a community of more than 3,000 fitness and environmental conservation enthusiasts are Booth and Partners, EPSON, QBE and Sun Life Foundation.

The run, which will support the organization’s environmental conservation efforts across the country, commenced virtually last March 25 and winds up on April 30. Registration ends on April 9.

Runners who will complete the 5K, 10K, 20K, 40K or 60K cumulative distance will receive finishers’ kits that include commemorative medals, shirts and caps, plus a chance to win exciting prizes from EHVR raffle partners, including a hotel staycation from The Bellevue Manila, The Bellevue Resort Bohol, B Hotel Quezon City, Sheraton Manila Bay and Red Planet Hotels.

Also to be raffled off are gift certificates and activewear from Rustan’s and Rustan’s Activewear, SM Cares, limited-edition reusable masks from the WWF x Jim Weaver Designs Wildlife Collection, Spinhawk eyewear from Rudy Project, reusable totes and shirts from WWF x Teetalk Change the Ending and healthy treats from SaladStop!

WWF-Philippines ambassadors Marc Nelson, Rovilson Fernandez, Enzo Pineda and Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski have confirmed their participation in the event.

More information could be obtained at bit.ly/EHVR2023 or contact donations@wwf.org.ph. Get the latest updates at WWF-Philippines’s official social media pages and wwf.org.ph.