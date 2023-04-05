DOLE lists holiday rules for workers this weekend

EMPLOYEES who report for work during this long weekend for the commemoration of the Holy Week and Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor), will get additional compensation, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In his Labor Advisory No. 7, series 2023, Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma said workers, who will be on duty on April 6 (Maundy Thursday), April 7 (Good Friday) and April 10 (Araw ng Kagitingan)—dates declared as regular holidays by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.—will be entitled to 200 percent of their regular pay for the said days.

If they work overtime, they will get an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said days.

In case the regular holidays coincide with their rest day, they will be entitled to an additional 30 percent of their 200-percent salary.

Laguesma stressed that employees will still be paid 100 percent of their salary even if they will spend the regular holidays on vacation “provided that the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.”

Meanwhile, the labor chief said a “no work, no pay” rule will take effect on April 8 (Black Saturday) unless a favorable company policy, practice, collective bargaining agreement states otherwise.

He said employees who will be at work during special non-working holidays will receive 30 percent of their basic wage.

They will also be entitled to an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate if they work overtime, and 50 percent of their basic wage if the special holiday falls during their day-off.

DOLE noted April 9 (Easter Sunday) is an “ordinary working day,” therefore no special pay rules will be in effect on the said day.