DOH moves for transfer of mental health patients with criminal cases to BJMP jails

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said it is already coordinating with the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the transfer of mental health patients with criminal cases to help decongest a pavilion at the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) where they are currently being housed.

In a media forum, DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire was asked to issue a statement after Sen. Raffy Tulfo filed a resolution seeking for an investigation into the “poor condition” of the mental health facility and alleged corruption by hospital officials.

Vergeire said that they are “always” open to investigation with regard to NCMH and any other facilities of the DOH.

“Ang pinupunto po ni Sen. Tulfo would be the pavillion doon po sa Center for Mental Health na nilalagakan ng ating mga kababayan na may mga kaso—criminal cases na nakapasok sa kanila doon. So, medyo congested talaga ’yung area na ’yun [Sen. Tulfo may have been referring to the Pavillion at the Center for Mental Health where our fellowmen with criminal cases are being housed. So, that area is really congested],” Vergeire said.

Pavillion 6, she explained, was built to house only around 300 patients. Tulfo conducted a surprise inspection at the NCMH recently.

“Unfortunately, because through the years, nagkaroon tayo ng congestion dahil ang iba pong pasyente na ready na sila and competent na sila ang nagamot na sila and ready to face already their charges sa court, ay hindi pa nai-endorse…hindi pa nakukuha sa atin ng Bureau of Jail Management and Penology,” she explained.