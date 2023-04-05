DOH moves for transfer of mental health patients with criminal cases to BJMP jails

byClaudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
April 5, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said it is already coordinating with the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the transfer of mental health patients with criminal cases to help decongest a pavilion at the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) where they are currently being housed.

In a media forum, DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire was asked to issue a statement after Sen. Raffy Tulfo filed a resolution seeking for an investigation into the “poor condition” of  the mental health facility and alleged corruption by hospital officials.

Vergeire said that they are “always” open to investigation with regard to NCMH and any other facilities of the DOH.

“Ang pinupunto po ni Sen. Tulfo would be the pavillion doon po sa Center for Mental Health na nilalagakan ng ating mga kababayan na may mga kaso—criminal cases na nakapasok sa kanila doon. So, medyo congested talaga ’yung area na ’yun [Sen. Tulfo may have been referring to the Pavillion at the Center for Mental Health where our fellowmen with criminal cases are being housed. So, that area is really congested],” Vergeire said.

Pavillion 6, she explained, was built to house only around 300 patients. Tulfo conducted a surprise inspection at the NCMH recently.

“Unfortunately, because through the years, nagkaroon tayo ng congestion dahil ang iba pong pasyente na ready na sila and competent na sila ang nagamot na sila and ready to face already their charges sa court, ay hindi pa nai-endorse…hindi pa nakukuha sa atin ng Bureau of Jail Management and Penology,” she explained.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco is a grant recipient and fellow of 2017 media fellowship program by Probe Media Foundation Inc. She is a graduate of Bachelor of Mass Communication from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM). After graduating in 2000 she immediately worked as a newspaper correspondent for Today Newspaper until 2005. Within those five years in Today Newspaper, she was assigned to cover the Eastern Police and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Rizal Province, and the Departments of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Tourism (DOT). In October of 2005, she became a correspondent for the Philippine Business Daily Mirror Publishing, Inc. She covers Health, Education, MMDA, the local government units in the eastern and southern portions of the metropolis, and Rizal Province.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Lawmakers seek inquiry into M/V Lady Mary Joy blaze that killed 31 passengers

byJovee Marie de la Cruz
April 5, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

New Postmaster General Luis Carlos sworn into office

Former Assistant Postmaster General for Marketing and Management Support Services Luis D. Carlos of the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) was sworn in before Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo and assumed office as the new Postmaster General and CEO on April 03, 2023.

byBusinessMirror
April 4, 2023