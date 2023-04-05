DOE urges RE developers to join green energy auction

The Department of Energy (DOE) has formally opened the second round of the Green Energy Auction 2 (GEA-2), a program that is expected to produce 11,600 megawatts (MW) of additional capacity from renewable energy (RE) sources.

The agency said Tuesday it issued last March 27 the Notice of Auction (NOA) inviting all qualified suppliers to participate in the auction. The issuance of the NOA triggers the series of activities toward the target GEA-2 in June. The DOE will issue the Terms of Reference (TOR) and the Auction Round Procedures (ARP) 20 days after the issuance of the NOA. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), meanwhile, will issue the Green Energy Auction Reserve (GEAR) prices and its methodology 30 days after the NOA.

Of the total capacity target under GEA2, 7,715 MW will be bid out in Luzon, 2,695MW in Visayas, and 1,190MW in Mindanao.

By 2024, 3,600MW of the total target capacity must be completed, 3,600MW by 2025, and 4,400MW by 2026.

For 2024 and 2025 target completion, the RE projects should be ground-mounted solar, roof-mounted solar, onshore wind and biomass. For 2026, onshore wind and waste-to-energy are added to the list of qualified RE technologies.

Meanwhile, the DOE said it will revisit the data and the status of various ongoing run-on-river (ROR) hydro projects to enable the determination of the auction capacities for the succeeding GEA rounds, the earliest of which is by the fourth quarter of this year.

The installation target of 350 MW under the Feed-In-Tariff (FIT) for ROR hydro remained unsubscribed, with an available capacity of 177.217 MW as of February 2023.

Based on the DOE’s coordination with the ERC, they are currently working on the FIT-2 and FIT-3 rates for ROR hydro to enable the completion of the FIT program.

The GEAP was designed to continuously trigger the increase of RE capacity in the country, which will help realize the government’s target of 35 percent RE in the energy mix by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

While the GEA program was introduced as another market option for RE developers, the DOE finds it more efficient to facilitate the completion of ROR hydro projects under the FIT Program.

“The GEA-2 is expected to encourage more investments in power generation, it further pursues to promote the growth of RE as one of the country’s primary sources of energy by facilitating transparent and competitive selection of RE facilities to support the major goal of the government of attaining energy security through the entry of new capacities in the grid,” the DOE said.

In June last year, the DOE conducted GEA-1. A total of 19 contracts were awarded. With a success rate of 98.3465 percent, the first round successfully generated 1966.93MW of RE capacities that have been committed for delivery from 2023 to 2025 at a competitive price that is lower than or equal to the GEAR price set by the ERC.