Branded products lift 2022 income of Century Pacific

Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF), the food canning company led by the Po family, on Tuesday said its income rose 6 percent last year to P5 billion from the previous year’s P4.67 billion on higher sales of its branded products

Revenues grew 13 percent to P62.2 billion from the previous year’s P54.71 billion, buoyed by its branded business, which represents the bulk of the company’s sales.

The branded business, which is composed of marine, meat, milk and other emerging businesses, grew by 16 percent from the previous year on the back of resilient domestic demand.

The company said its OEM (original equipment manufacturer) exports business, or those unbranded food products such as canned tuna, posted a 4 percent increase on top of its high base from the previous year, despite global supply chain pressures encountered during the war in Eastern Europe.

The exports business saw improvements in the second half of 2022 due to favorable movements in freight rates, foreign exchange, and commodities.

“Century’s all-weather portfolio did much of the heavy lifting in 2022, whether from a topline or gross margin perspective. On the sales side, our affordable and accessible brands like Fresca and Lucky 7 allowed the company to serve the needs of value-seeking consumers, especially during an inflationary time,” Richard Kristoffer S. Manapat, the company’s CFO, said.

“We saw local demand remain resilient in a year where more Filipinos gained employment because of the reopening. We recognize that consumers had to prioritize spending and are humbled to see that they continue to patronize our brands, leading to double-digit growth,” he said.

Amid rising input costs, CNPF said its gross margin landed at 23.1 percent for the year, softening by 20 basis points compared to the prior year. The company also saw higher logistics costs for the year, pushing its operating expenses as a percentage of sales increased to 14 percent.

“We have been navigating through choppy waters for quite some time but have been fortunate enough to deliver a consistent growth performance year-on-year. Our strong cash generation allows us to continuously fuel long-term growth, invest in sustainability, and provide our shareholders with satisfactory returns,” Manapat said.

In 2022, CNPF spent P1.4 billion in capital expenditures, completing the 50 percent expansion of its coconut OEM facility.

“We approach 2023 with cautious optimism, focused on delivering topline and bottomline growth but cognizant of our consumers’ plight, considering persistent inflationary pressures. We have some inventory overhang from 2022, which may cause bottomline to lag in the first half, but expect margin improvements as commodities ease,” Manapat said.